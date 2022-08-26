Technicolor Creative Studios to present iconic and vibrant content at AVGC Mega Show - CII Summit FX 2022

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Technicolor Creative Studios, a pioneer in the animation, gaming, and VFX industry, will bring its thought leadership and exciting glimpses into its vast array of projects to the upcoming CII Summit FX 2022. The event, scheduled for August 29 and 30, 2022 at The Lalit, New Delhi, sets the benchmark for India's highly creative animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry. Summit FX is organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which for over 125 years, has been engaged in shaping India's development journey and transforming Indian industry's engagement in national development.

Summit FX is an annual opportunity for the AVGC community to come together and celebrate the legacy and future of the industry. Technicolor Creative Studios is poised to play a key role at the summit, with panels featuring the company's thought leadership and key talent. The conference will feature sessions with company leadership including Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India; Shajy Thomas, Regional Head of Technology - Asia Pacific, Technicolor; Vishwas Deep, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Technicolor; Bhanu Prakash, Head of Creative Operations, Technicolor Games; Manoj A Menon, Creative Director, Mikros Animation; Leon Christian, Head of Creative - Operations, Mikros Animation; Sandeep Sharma, Head of Academies- India, Technicolor; Devrishi Chatterjee, Supervisor, Composting, MPC and Manideep Sanisetty, Senior Artist, The Mill. As a pioneer in the industry, the Technicolor contingent at Summit FX will share unique insights into the spectrum of cutting-edge projects the talent at the company works on, ranging from gaming and animation to VFX on the biggest global advertisement, episodic, and feature projects.

Biren Ghose, Country Head - India, Technicolor Creative Studios, spoke on the significance of this summit. "Events reinforce the idea that media and entertainment is a relationship business. CII Summit FX, the country's 1st national event, also fulfills the social need of the AVGC sector by bringing a confluence of thought and achievement across the different verticals in ways that demonstrate how the 'sum of parts' makes for a better whole. The event will unveil the tremendous amount of thought leadership that has helped shape a draft National AVGC Policy which has been authored by a task force comprising leaders across government and industry. From start-ups to global majors, from Oscar winning backstories to original Indian IP; from commercial successes to creating social impact. We are proud to participate and demonstrate what Technicolor Creative Studios has produced for the world by building value and scale to the 'Make in India' campaign of our country."

By focusing on talent, technology, and global growth opportunities, Technicolor delivers vibrant cutting-edge digital content, visual effects, and CGI solutions to the gaming and entertainment industries. The studio in India is home to over 7200 artists and the scope of their work is limitless. With an arsenal of 4 Academy Awards, 24 Cannes Lions, 90 D&AD Awards, 4 BAFTAS, 28 VES Awards, 1 Cesar Award, and several other awards won across the studios, there is an abundant recognition of the talent and craft on every project undertaken. Award-winning global projects such as Disney's Cruella & The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Life of Pi, 1917 and many others are some of the names in the scale and ambitions of Technicolor Creative Studios.

Cultivating talent to achieve the extraordinary is a marked focus of the studios. There is an emphasis on nurturing talent and shaping the next generation of creative minds, with dedicated initiatives such as the Technicolor Academy. Sandeep Sharma, Head of Academies - Technicolor India, will address this at the summit.



Vishwas Deep, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Technicolor Creative Studios, spoke to the existing landscape, "AVGC industry is at a critical juncture at the moment, as the demand for content is ever increasing. The industry is at the same stage as the IT industry was around 20 years ago. India, with its vast potential, pool of workforce and eagerness to learn is uniquely poised to become a significant player in the global arena. I look forward to the knowledge transfers and exchange of best practices with colleagues from the industry and the education sector at the summit, as we endeavour to help the industry grow rapidly and sustainably."

To register to attend the 3rd CII Summit FX 2022, click here.

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company driven by one purpose: the realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. We inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work. Our award-winning teams of artists and technologists' partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

No idea is too ambitious for us to create to an incredibly high standard. Technicolor Creative Studios provides World Class production expertise in Film, Episodic, Gaming, Advertising and Experiential Marketing.

Learn more about us here: Homepage | Technicolor Creative Studios

This Story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

