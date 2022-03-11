Technology adoption in educational institutions key for NEP implementation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CollPoll, a Mobile-first Digital Campus Platform, has released a series of key insights on NEP adoption across higher education institutions in India.

The CollPoll NEP 2022 survey captures the insights of higher education leaders from 40-plus institutions and highlights the importance of Digital Transformation of educational institutions to attain the outcomes of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The survey was conducted by CollPoll to gauge the preparedness of higher education institutions for NEP implementation and has received responses from senior leaders, management, and key stakeholders of various institutions including OP Jindal Global University (JGU), Bennett University, Rishihood University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), DY Patil International University, IIM Udaipur, Chitkara University, Vidyashilp University and RV University, among others.



Over the last decade, India has evolved into an 'information-intensive society' and there is a growing need to adopt technology in the field of education. According to the Policy, one of the core principles guiding the education system will be the 'extensive use of technology in teaching and learning, removing language barriers, increasing access as well as education planning and management. According to the findings of CollPoll NEP Survey 2022, more than 95 per cent of the institutions listed technology as the key enabler for effective implementation of NEP. Over 63 per cent respondents noted that technology adoption and effective planning for policy implementation and rollout will be a key accelerator for NEP adoption. In the survey, 54 per cent of the respondents ranked the implementation of a fully flexible learning system as the key outcome from technology enablement. Over 56 per cent of the respondents also highlighted that through technology integration, it will become easier to allow students to craft their own degree.



Other key findings from the survey include:

-Over 41 per cent of higher education institutes will take between 2-5 years and more than 44 per cent of them will take more than 5 years to adopt NEP completely

-63 per cent respondents ranked change management among stakeholders as one of the key challenges for NEP implementation

-47 per cent respondents are not planning to offer education in vernacular language whereas 41 per cent are still unsure. Only 11 per cent respondents are willing to support education in vernacular language

-54 per cent of the institutions wanted to be a teaching-intensive institution while the rest 46 per cent opted for research-intensive university

-Multi-disciplinary learning outcomes, boost in employability were listed as the top two benefits from NEP implementation

-Multi entry-exit points, academic bank of credits and 4 year multi-disciplinary UG courses were listed as the three top most difficult to implement part of the policy



-Choice based learning system, academic bank of credits and 4 year multi-disciplinary UG course was listed as the top 3 parts of NEP which will be implemented first by the institutions



With over 51000 institutions and almost 40 million students, India has the world's third-largest higher education system. In July 2020, India unveiled its first and most comprehensive education policy, the NEP, to guide the development of the education sector and implement transformational reforms in the country's institutions. With the education sector plagued by rote learning, slow skill development, and a lack of employability, NEP introduces opportunities for growth in all areas. NEP is a much-needed, forward-looking policy, however, the benefit of this policy cannot be harnessed if the implementation is not backed by technology. The right use of technology is critical towards greater student success and education outcomes. The success of NEP lies in the implementation and it can only be possible if the institutions prioritize digital transformation.



CollPoll is a SaaS company offering a web and mobile-based campus automation, digital learning and analytics platform designed to address the rising complexity, competition, and digital compliance of higher education institutions. It has seen aggressive adoption across all sizes of educational institutions and has automated more than 3000 business processes, 150,000 applications on career opportunities, half a million assignments, four million quizzes and six million feedback. It has helped institutions improve learning outcomes, achieve academic excellence, cut down administrative costs and comply with government regulations. CollPoll has partnered with over 60 educational institutions with more than 100K users and is planning to add 300 more institutions with over half a million users by the end of 2022. Its customers are spread across India, Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia and include reputed educational institutions such as O.P. Jindal Global University, Ashoka University, Manipal Dubai & Malaysia, Chitkara University, and DY Patil Pratishthan University, among others.



Supporting Quotes:



Hemant Sahal, Founder & CEO, CollPoll

"The introduction of the New Education Policy has catapulted the Indian education system into a new era. The real test, however, is in the implementation, which necessitates orchestrating a series of complex activities that cannot be accomplished simply by adding resources. Therefore the adoption of Digital transformation of campus is important for attaining the outcomes of NEP. CollPoll's aim is to enable the usage of critical technologies that are simple to implement, easy to use and ensure smooth collaboration between multiple stakeholders for effective NEP implementation. Universities are looking for automation to help them streamline processes and deliver slicker, smarter experiences at scale. This is a huge opportunity for CollPoll and we are primed to impact the Higher Education sector and empower the modern campuses as their long-term technology partner."



Prof BS Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor, CV Raman Global University

"CV Raman Global University as a new university has leveraged the NEP 2020 framework to create a unique pedagogy with a focus on multidisciplinary immersive experiential learning. The same is enabled through seamlessly linking skill and knowledge to create competence enabled learning. True learning can only be assessed through a continuous formative assessment in a dynamic and integrated way, to see if "Learner Centric" education is happening. This without a quality ERP LMS system in this era of digitalisation would be very tough. So, we are glad that we have a partner like CollPoll in this transformational journey to facilitate us."

