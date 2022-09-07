"Technology can be used as a wonderful medium to promote english literacy" - Educator Riti Boochra

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/GPRC): "Language is the infinite use of finite means...", goes the famous quote by the late Wilhelm von Humboldt, the famous Prussian philosopher and linguist. In today's times, if there is one language one must learn, it is English. English has been widely recognized as a global language. If you are an Indian who has got a job in Spain, you can manage as long as you know how to speak basic English. No matter which part of the world you live in, it is imperative that you have a basic understanding of English as a language.

In India, a large number of competitive examinations are conducted in English. So, even if you have studied in a Hindi medium or a Gujarati medium school, you need to have a decent command over English. There are many people in the country who give up on the idea of learning English as they find the conventional methods like reading books or attending classes tiresome or uninteresting. Now, a young woman is teaching English through her Instagram page. Riti Boochra, who can be found at @learnenglishwithriti, has been promoting English literacy and has been operating as, what one would call, an e-teacher for the last two years.

Talking about her journey as an educator, Riti says, "I often came across people around me who were trying to learn English but not able to get a hold of the language. These days, most people spend a lot of time browsing through the internet and checking out social media apps on their smartphones. While one can't stop them from doing that, one can work towards creating the kind of tools or content that help them learn something new. With this thought, I decided to promote English literacy through my Instagram page."



At the moment, Riti's Instagram page has more than 2, 32, 000 followers. The follower count is increasing rapidly every day and this serves as a testimony to the fact that she has been extremely successful in her endeavours to make more people learn English and excel in their careers and lives. Riti has been a voracious reader right from the time she was a little girl. Though she has read thousands of books, her favourite has been 'How To Win Friends and Influence People' by Dale Carnegie.

Riti's family owns a publishing house. Right from the time she was a teenager, she became aware of many of the processes that are involved in publishing a book like editing and compiling text. In the last couple of years, she has co-authored and edited more than a hundred books. She has also written reference or guide books on English and Economics. She always had a keen interest in studies and went on to pursue her LLB and LLM degrees.

"As an educator, one must understand and remember that different people learn things differently. While I have gathered most of my knowledge from books, I know that a lot of people do not find books very interesting. Technology can be used as a wonderful medium to promote English literacy. The growth that I have seen on my page indicates that there are several people out there who are willing to learn English. Sometimes, people don't find a method that complements their learning abilities or temperament. Through the internet and social media, people are learning different things and that's a positive sign", she says.

While Riti practiced as a lawyer, she continued to carry out several initiatives as an educator. In the meantime, she also made enough time to write several books. In the year 2010, Riti was lauded by the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh for her academic acumen. Apart from promoting English literacy through her Instagram page, Riti is also working on several other projects that will have a blend of education and technology.

