Technology Leadership in an accelerating world and forecasting the current geopolitical and economic crisis

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/SRV): The COVID-19 outbreak, inflation, the conflict in Ukraine, rising energy and food prices, and the catastrophic repercussions of climate change are the most obvious signs that the world is about to enter a prolonged era of instability. New age organizations need people who can combine technological proficiency with leadership ability. They are recognized as technology leaders. The Leadership Series event was recently hosted by Thought Leaders of India with the participation of 60+ members at the Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza in New Delhi and an additional 40+ members who joined us virtually on September 2, 2022.

Forecasting the current geopolitical and economic crisis with Chief Guest Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian Economist and Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India and Moderator Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC India.

In his talk with Ahluwalia, Sanjeev Krishan brought up the fact that the globe is, either for political reasons or for other reasons, turning inside once more. So, what according to Mr. Ahluwalia, has changed in the last thirty years?



Pivot away from China for both technologically advanced and less advanced items is only for diversification, and this is what provides India with an opportunity. In terms of international trade, the simple fact that it will expand more slowly means that it will be bad for both us and other countries too. India ought to profit from the new prospects that are emerging, but first, our policies must be in line with what is required, which necessitates extensive internal rethinking.



Guest of Honour, C. P. Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, in his address, elaborated upon "Technology Leadership in an accelerating world."He stated technology has become horizontal today covering all verticals and enabling customers, employees, investors, and business partners to do what they perceive as good business. It has already revolutionized the world as we knew it and continues to be the driver of change across sectors such as education, communication and media, online services, and retail. He emphasized upon the need to invest in a combination of deep technologies, encourage creative thinking, create a local presence, cultivate a continuous learning environment, and leverage 'people power' by engaging them meaningfully, through the use of the formula 'Smart HR, Smart Support Services, Smart Finance'. He further reiterated that technology-led innovation will truly enable us to build a resilient and sustainable world amidst all shockwaves - predictable and unpredictable.

When asked by Thought Leader Vivek Srivastav, CEO of Bricked System India, for a message of inspiration for emerging start-ups, Gurnani said, "Let's applaud the unicorns and let's learn from them." He added that one must celebrate failures and learn from mistakes. This helps in Identifying the problem and eventually solving it.



Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head Sapphire Connect, said, "before one can become a great leader, they must observe and interact with great leaders", And TLOI brings that opportunity to all its members. During his address to the members, he discussed about the TLOI community's growth and the high calibre interactions that are in store for the members as they seek opportunities to reconnect with peers and professional associates by giving them the option to network and enjoy peer-based experiences. He also mentioned about the upcoming international summit the Global Business Meeting scheduled on September 25 - 26- 27, 2022 in Vietnam where member delegations will be participating. The agenda of the meeting is to explore Indian firms' rise to global eminence while debating how to grow India's economy rapidly and sustainably. The summit will bring together governments, international organizations, and the business community to offer solutions to global challenges.

