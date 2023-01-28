TechWish Group strengthens its footprint in India with the launch of a new facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The TechWish Group, a global corporation with presence in diversified industries, has announced its expansion plans in India by setting up a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. This is a significant milestone, which is in-line with the TechWish Group's expansion plans of its group companies - Antra, TechWish, Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces. The new office inauguration was done in the august presence of Chief Guest M. Stephen Ravindra, IPS Commissioner of Police, Cyber Security & IG of Police, and I Ganapathi Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief (R&B), NH, CRF, & Buildings, Vishnu Reddy, Founder & Chairman - TechWish Group and Naveen Yerragondu, CEO, Antra Inc. in presence of other delegates.

The Group has so far invested close to INR 200 Crores in the new office and is planning to invest further INR 100 Crores by 2024. The company is also planning to double its size to over 1000+ employees by 2024.

Headquartered in the USA, the TechWish Group has witnessed exponential growth in the last decade. The group originally focused on providing IT & ITES services and solutions, later expanded into diversified businesses, as Vishnu Reddy has seen the business opportunities and growth potential in Digital solutions, Technology Talent management, Smart Home Automation Solutions and latest venture being a Luxury Wall Surfaces using Venetian plasters or natural minerals business. While the group's priority was to serve some of the Fortune 100 companies with its core IT & ITES offerings, Vishnu ensured that the company remains deeply rooted in India and always focused on expanding operations in Hyderabad alongside global operations.

Inaugurating the new facility, Vishnu Reddy, Founder & Chairman - TechWish Group, said, "It's a dream come true moment for me, personally and professionally, as I always aspired to setting up and expanding operations in India and providing world class work environment to our workforce. While we have expanded exponentially over the past few years through a strategic blend of organic and inorganic methods, our growth has been majorly fueled by consistent performance and strategic acquisitions of businesses. We finally moved into the new office."

"This new facility will house talent and experts from across all four domains of our businesses, and we would like to double our growth to over 1000+ employees by 2024," he further added.



TechWish Group comprises of following group companies -

- Antra - a global technology talent services company who is providing talent solutions to fortune 100 companies in the US. Antra's services address critical gaps to bring businesses' industry-specific technological expertise in a full range of IT services and workforce solutions. Over the years, the company has employed several experts who strive to help clients achieve their requirements in the most effective and efficient manner.

- TechWish - a global IT & ITES company offering digital and consulting solutions. Since its establishment in 1999, the company has been providing unique business solutions to Fortune 100 companies and its clientele includes - two of the top five media companies, the world's top network infrastructure company, and the world's largest credit union company.

- Hogar Controls - a global IoT company with a design-first approach and delivers robust solutions for smart homes. The company has launched an all-new range of Smart Touch Panels, World-class Controllers, Digital Door Locks, and Smart Curtain Motors in the global and Indian markets. In 2019, the company set up its assembling unit in Hyderabad to manufacture products that combine cutting-edge technology and design thinking, thus offering homeowners, retailers, and professional integrators a range of innovative, intuitive, and stylish products.

- Super Surfaces - it is the latest addition to the TechWish Group and is the first Indian company to exclusively specialize in design application and distribution of luxury wall surfaces using Venetian plasters or natural minerals. Super Surfaces uses Italian Venetian plaster finishes and decorative natural pigments to create enchanting, bespoke designs. Sourcing natural lime from Italy and other parts of the world, the company creates plasters that can be applied to surfaces, in varying designs and patterns, to achieve extraordinary special effects.

