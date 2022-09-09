TECNO announces The Ultimate Style Hunt Contest targeting young fashion enthusiast

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand announces the launch of 'The Ultimate Style Hunt' contest - a month-long activity.

With this nationwide contest, the brand embarks on the third phase of its three-month-long campaign #AStylishAffair.

The contest is a platform for young fashion enthusiasts --above 18 years -- to showcase their sartorial prowess to the esteemed jury members and the online audiences of both TECNO and Cosmopolitan India. The contest continues to be in partnership with Cosmopolitan India, the world's most-read fashion and lifestyle magazine.

TECNO x Cosmo's The Ultimate Style Hunt is a two-pronged contest that will be activated both online and offline. With this announcement, TECNO and Cosmo will be calling for entries through Instagram, where participants are required to create a stylish, colour-blocked look--which is the theme of the contest!--and post it on their handle, tagging both Cosmo and TECNO. Only 10 entries will make it to the Grand Finale, and the same will be shortlisted by Cosmo and TECNO teams at their discretion. (T&C apply)

The Grand Finale is set to be another stylish, on-ground affair, organised in the Delhi capital region, leveraging the tech prowess of TECNO's CAMON series launched through this campaign. The jury members of the contest include experts from TECNO, Cosmopolitan and renowned names from the Indian fashion industry.

Alongside the jury, the photos of the 10 finalists will also be shared live from the on-ground event on Instagram Stories to engage their respective followers. The pictures for the same will be captured on the newly-launched CAMON 19 series.



The final winners will be decided as per the jury panel. The contest comprises two rounds--the first round will see innovative and creative ways of styling every girl's favourite little black dress; the second will have an all-white styling theme. The contest will announce the top three winners, basis these two rounds. Three winners stand a chance to win a cash prize worth more than INR 10 lakh, and the remaining participants would win CAMON 19 handsets. (T&C apply)

Commenting on the strategy behind this contest, Arijeet Talapatra, TECNO India CEO said, "The mid-to-high segment in the smartphone market is the fastest growing segment, with young lifestyle and fashion enthusiasts creating maximum demand. Through the first two phases of our campaign, we launched and familiarised our audiences with TECNO's latest CAMON 19 series. And with this last phase, the intent is to get our real audiences to interact with the brand and experience a futuristic event that strikes a fine balance between technology, fashion and lifestyle."

Adding insights about the contest, Nandini Bhalla, Editor, Cosmopolitan India, said, "This is the final phase of our three-month-long campaign with TECNO, and we are truly excited to conclude it with a bang. A Stylish Affair has been a one-of-a-kind association that drew attention to how tech plays a significant role in the fashion space, given that social media is a key space for new launches, emerging trends, content creation, and more. And The Ultimate Style Hunt makes for the perfect platform for content creators and aspiring fashion enthusiasts to showcase their personal style."

'A Stylish Affair' is an exclusive experiential fashion collaboration that unifies fashion and technology, and fittingly draws parallels with the CAMON series having technology and style at the core of its innovation. It is a three-month-long affair that featured a digital cover, and an experiential fashion event, and will culminate with The Ultimate Style Hunt.

The digital cover of Cosmopolitan India featuring actor Mrunal Thakur, shot on CAMON 19, was the first phase of this collaboration. The second phase covers the experiential fashion event, designed to highlight the avant-garde low-lighting imaging experience of the CAMON series and the elegant mobile handsets becoming the accessory du jour among millennials and Gen-Z.

The last phase of the campaign is The Ultimate Style Hunt contest, which offers a unique platform for upcoming fashionistas to showcase their style game, featuring a distinguished jury panel.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

