TECNO's Trailblazing PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G wins gold at the International Design Awards 2022

London [UK], February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, continues to rack up more accolades as the 16th annual winners/zoom.php?eid=9-40813-21" rel="noopener" target="_blank">International Design Awards (IDA for short) recently unveiled its full list of winners, where among those celebrated is the impeccable design team behind TECNO's newest flagship product under its premium sub-brand, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition, winning the Gold Award in Media And Home Electronics-Phone and Other Communications Technology, and the Bronze Award in Design for Society-Eco-Sustainable-Design.

Founded in 2007, the IDA was created to appreciate, celebrate and promote the work of visionaries in the field of design. As one of the most prestigious and authoritative design awards in the world, this award means that TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro Eco-friendly edition has been recognized by international professional judges and the industry in terms of sustainability, technological and innovative design concept. It is the world's first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera to create "studio-like" portrait photography. With a 65mm focal length, 2.5x optical zoom retractable portrait lens, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G revolutionizes image-making in the smartphone industry. The trailblazing smartphone also packs a powerful flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chip, which delivering both outstanding performance and advanced power efficiency.

On top of its exceptional processing power, the PHANTOM X2 Series also have a unibody curved-screen design that softens the phone's appearance and feel, while its 3.5D lunar crater back cover reduces the impact of the camera module, eliminating sharp corners and giving it a beautiful slimmer look.



Aimed to celebrate sustainable and smart designs from a variety of disciplines, the IDA serves as an important spotlight for not just the winning designers, but also the environmental impact their products have on the world. Committed to the cause, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition was built with sustainability in mind, featuring an ultra-thin eco-friendly back cover that's constructed using recycled materials recovered from oceans. In total, each back cover contains 14.4 per cent recycled material which can reduce carbon emissions by approximately 38 per cent, with each individual cover producing an estimated 2.4g fewer emissions on average. This significant reduction in carbon emissions have just been why it won the IDA Award in Sustainable Design at first attempt. However, the work isn't done yet. The PHANTOM X2 design team hopes to encourage consumers worldwide to continue embracing sustainable lifestyles.

TECNO has always been committed to bringing outstanding products with both technology and design to consumers through innovation that constantly breaks boundaries. From winning the Sustainable Product Design award at the Loop Design Awards in September 2022, to now winning gold at the IDA, TECNO has more certainly proven itself to be an impeccable force in the premium smartphone market. With "Stop At Nothing" brand essence, TECNO will continue to design the best contemporary technologies for global users, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspire them to never stop perusing their best selves and best futures.

CONTACT: Elly Tang, +86-13651683118

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

