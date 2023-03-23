Tehrik Aman-e-Hind Samiti organises Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in line with G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/ATK): Tehrik Aman-e-Hind Samiti, a Jaipur-based non-profit organization, hosted a socio-cultural programme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to celebrate India's unity in diversity at Birla Sabhagar Auditorium, Jaipur. The event was in line with the theme of the upcoming G20 summit in September, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," i.e., One Earth, One Family, and One Future.

Embellished with the colours of spirituality and humanity, the event witnessed the vibrant presence of many renowned personalities such as Syed Ghulam Kibria Dastagir (Dargah Ajmer Sharif Khadim), Swami Hari Chaitanya Puri. Maharaj, Yogacharya Swami Ajay Yogi, Syed Naseruddin Chishty (Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council), and Amin Pathan (Former State Minister, Govt. of Raj.) among shoals of other dignitaries.

With a sense of humbleness and gratitude, attendees commemorated the glorious era of the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood through skits, documentary films, and art exhibition to bolster the key message of communal harmony. How their bonding was a strong force in India's freedom struggle and how the harmony between Bhakti and Sufi movements inspired the freedom fighters to resist injustice and oppression was the prime motto of cultural activities. The event concluded with a musical retreat where performers created a mesmeric aura through Qawwalis and Sufi songs.



While highlighting the importance of communal harmony, Amin Pathan said, "India is the land of Ram, Buddha, Nanak, Chishti, and Teresa, the abode of over 1.4 billion peace lovers. We all emerge as a unified force whenever the nation passes through a tough time. We have a history of friendship between Ram Prasad and Ashfaqullah Khan, a testimony of trust where Aurobindo Ghosh recommended the name of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as the first education minister of free India. And during the 1857 Revolt, Bahadur Shah Zafar was unanimously chosen as the leader of the movement. Time and again, we Indians have proved that differences cannot divide us and difficulties cannot deter us from the peaceful path."

"In pursuit of making India (Vishwaguru) a superpower in education, economics, and above all, humanity, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is an initiative to call upon Indians for integrity, solidarity, and unshakeable unity, irrespective of their religious identities. This year, we will organise such kinds of programmes in other cities too," added Pathan.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

