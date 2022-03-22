Tejas Gambhir releases his newest EP Intezar serenades audiences with three soul-soothing numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Lead Singer, Songwriter and Composer of the well-known Pune based Indie-Rock Band called Amritaansh, Tejas Gambhir is well known for his track Muskuraiye, which was released in 2018 on YouTube.

The master musician returns with his EP Intezar - craftily packing emotionality into the soul-soothing numbers - Tum, Intezar and Yunhi Sang Raho. A hit with celebrities like Vidya Balan and Arbaaz Khan, the musician has been belting out hit after hit.

Gambhir has often served as an opening artist for Vishal-Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, Papon, KK, Indian Ocean, serenading the audience with his crooning each time. The beauty of his new single is its haunting quality. Stemming from his celebrated song Jaana Zaroori Tha that raised awareness about mental health, this time too the musician highlights the emotional health of people. The song strikes a chord with people across age groups.



Talking about it, he says, "I am so excited to have the song open to such love. The song comes from a deeply personal space for me. It is imperative for me that every song explores a different facet of my personality. I like to diversify experiments with new beats, and each composition lingers with my listeners. I am so happy that Intezar has found a way into people's hearts."

Label head Mourjo Chatterjee of On Stage Rekords adds, "It has always been a personal agenda to back independent talents and artistes. In Tejas, we found a powerhouse of talent. His newest EP is a blend of melody and modern music but has the ability to cut across ages to make an impact. It's a personal favourite for me, and I hope people love it."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

