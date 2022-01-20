Tejas Networks appoints N. Ganapathy Subramaniam and Amur S. Lakshminarayanan as Directors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced the appointment of N. Ganapathy Subramaniam and Amur S. Lakshminarayanan as Nominee Directors from Panatone Finvest Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited.

This appointment is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Tejas Networks Board, and is subject to the approval of shareholders.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam is Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) since February 2017. He is also a Director and Chairman of Tata Elxsi Limited since November 2014. He has about four decades of experience in TCS in strategic management of technology and operations, across large corporations in both established and new growth markets. He has been closely involved with the evolution of Indian IT industry and the value creation process with a globally distributed talent.

Amur S. Lakshminarayanan is CEO & MD of Tata Communications. He has over 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across regions and industries. Through the course of his career, he has managed and developed scalable businesses, with deep understanding of the global technology market and enterprises' growing digital needs. Prior to Tata Communications, he was President and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services Japan, where he was in charge of accelerating the company's market opportunity and developing the brand in the region. His Other leadership positions within TCS also include: Global Head of four P&L units (Telecom, Media & Information Services, HiTech and Utilities) and Head of UK & Europe where he brought significant growth of the business.

Welcoming N. Ganapathy Subramaniam and Amur S. Lakshminarayanan to the Board, V. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Board of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to welcome two industry luminaries to our Board. They bring a rich strategic as well as operational experience, strong domain knowledge and a stellar track record of scaling-up companies from India to global scale. We look forward to their valuable insights, as Tejas Networks accelerates its journey to become a top global end-to-end telecom products company."

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards.



