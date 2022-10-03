Tejas Networks successfully demonstrates end-to-end network based on its indigenous 4G/5G wireless, optical and satellite products

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tejas Networks [BSE: 540595, NSE: TEJASNET] today announced that the company successfully demonstrated 4G/5G network and applications on an end-to-end indigenous network, using its designed-and-made in India hardware and software products, in the presence of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The end-to-end network showed a full range of innovative wireless and wireline products from Tejas Networks and its subsidiary Saankhya Labs. These included advanced 4G and 5G macro Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment and broadcast radios, multi-terabit optical aggregation and backbone equipment, all managed from a versatile, universal network management system. Also on display was the world's first ultra-converged broadband product (TJ1400 UCB) that combines 4G/5G Radio RAN, fiber broadband access (GPON/XGS-PON OLT), and packet-optical transport technologies in a single, compact shelf. The demonstrations included multiple use cases over the 4G/5G network such as video calling, Direct to Mobile (D2M) broadcasting and e-learning.

Sanjay Nayak, CEO & Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "Today's successful live demonstration of indigenous end-to-end network and applications is a critical milestone in India's journey towards achieving Atmanirbharta in telecom technologies. We are committed to continue building on this success by sustaining our R&D and manufacturing investments, with a vision to create a global-scale telecom OEM from India in the coming years".



Dr Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to have played a leadership role in setting up India's most comprehensive end-to-end indigenous technology demonstrator, covering our latest 4G and 5G RAN equipment as well as our optical transport and access product. It reinforces our position as India's leading deep-technology innovator in the telecom product space, with a complete portfolio of products to deliver ubiquitous high-speed connectivity in urban, semi-urban, rural and remote areas."

Tejas Networks Ltd designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd) being the majority shareholder.

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

