Teleindia Datasamudra and RailTel enter into strategic partnership to Leverage Cross Offerings

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Teleindia's Datacenter, also known as 'Datasamudra', India's first ON-DEMAND & ON-REQUIREMENT Datacenter, Bangalore, offering globally aligned Colocation, Hosting & Cloud services & Telecom solutions and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RailTel), a Central public sector enterprise focusing on providing broadband and VPN services., entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to integrate each other's capabilities, facilities, & skills to enhance the end-user experience.

Datasamudra, with the tag line, 'A Hyperscale Datacenter', is an "On-Demand, On-Requirement Datacenter", offering Co-Location, Hosting & Cloud Services - a first in the region - India. Hyperscale, means "scalable". The datacenter solutions & services are modelled with very high adaptability to the changing needs & performance requirements in-line with "On-Demand, On-Requirement". Features such as Availability, Reliability, and Scalability are the already accepted norms, but Datasamudra, extends additionally Flexibility, Mobility & Security which are the newer norms turning a regular datacenter to a Smart datacenter. Under the Government of India initiative for Data Residency requirement of the Policy - both Critical & Non-Critical data storage has to reside in India, and Datasamudra is ready to be compliant to this policy requirements. As well this conception & execution is in support of the National initiative - "Make in India" Project & "Be Vocal About Local".

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. RailTel has 60000 RKM of OFC along the Railway tracks across India and has 21000 RKM of access network in major cities across the country. RailTel operations are certified with various certifications including ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and CMMI Level-4 for its quality management systems, information security management systems, and service management systems, respectively.



RailTel has State-of-the-Art Telecom Network using SDH/DWDM-based transmission systems and MPLS-IP technology. RailTel caters all communication requirements of Indian Railways like voice, train operations/control, data network for ticketing, Railnet, MIS & security systems etc. RailTel is the 5th largest & neutral telecom service provider in India.



All unified service and mobile service telecom operators are its customers. RailTel also facilities Multisystem operators (MSO's) for extending digital & analog TV signals across cities.





RailWire is the retail broadband service of RailTel. RailWire is a collaborative public-private local entrepreneur (PPLE) model providing broadband services by leveraging the eco system available with different partners, and has 4.72 lakh home broadband users along with 7770+ local access network partners.



Mr. Mahanthesha KA CEO & Managing Director, of Teleindia, while signing the accordance with RailTel, remarked, "Teleindia & RailTel's partnership started with telecom integration business. Jointly we intend to further our collaboration in the Datacenter space. This initiative will enhance customer experience & bring in value addition."



RailTel authority expressed on its tie-up, "Our association with Teleindia Datasamudra, has been a very valuable partnership. We look forward to making Datasamudra one among our business valued partner."

As per the MoU, RailTel will leverage on Datasamudra facility in Bangalore to install their PoP (Point of Presence) which will help RailTel to take their Fiber connectivity to industries across Industrial areas around Bangalore Airport. Datasamudra will be able to jointly offer its portfolio of end-to-end services and RailTel connectivity to their clients who host or collocate in their data center. Both parties agree to jointly market each other's cross-portfolio to their respective clients.



Both, Teleindia & RailTel look forward to the beginning of a great synergy, collaboration & user experience.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

