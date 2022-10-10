Teleperformance inaugurates its third site in Mohali to support business growth

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Teleperformance, a global leader in providing omnichannel customer experience, inaugurates its new, state-of-the-art office in Mohali, Punjab, India, catering to business expansion to deliver exceptional customer experience management and digitally integrated business services to the world's leading brands.

The new expansive Mohali campus, called "TP Olympiad," Teleperformance's third in the city, is spread across 185,000 square feet and 7 floors. Strategically located to serve leading global clients in Ecommerce, Technology, Travel and Telecom, the campus will make working a fun and enriching experience for employees.

The new campus can accommodateover 2500 employees and is a sports-themed workplace complete with 24x7 cafeteria and a VR-Gaming Zone designed to offer an immersive experience to its employees.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and essential amenities, including gender agnostic restrooms to support all genders, age-groups and the specially abled, the new site is a validation of Teleperformance's commitment to being more diverse and inclusive.

Teleperformance has 80,000 employees in India, serving over 200 clients, and is proud to be a people-first company committed to investing in workplaces that create an inclusive and holistic environment. The company is 10 times Great Place To Work® certified in India, ranked amongst the "Best Workplaces in Asia," and also certified as one of the 'Best Workplaces for Women' three years in a row, by Great Place To Work®.

The new Mohali site is one of many that Teleperformance has launched in recent years to support its rapid business expansion. Most recently, the company launched new sites in Gurgaon and Hyderabad, forging ahead with plans to add an additional 20,000 employees to its workforce to hit the 100,000-emloyees mark in next year and a half.

Anish Mukker, CEO of Teleperformance India, believes that Teleperformance's commitment to the wellbeing of its employees is one of their fundamental values. Anish comments, "We believe that a positive workplace makes employees' efforts impactful. We have therefore invested in workspaces that make our employees feel comfortable and happy, and which inspire them to put their best foot forward. This is reflected in a better service to our clients' customers, and grants us access to a global, talented, motivated, and engaged team that strives for excellence and success at every step."



Daniel Julien, CEO of Teleperformance Group, comments, "India is the world's largest talent reserve for the English-speaking world and beyond. Today, more than 5 million skilled and dedicated Indian employees provide BPO/IT services to the world, specifically for Customer Experience Management, Analytics, Back-Office and Technology Services.

"At Teleperformance, we are extremely proud of our large and successful India operations that consistently deliver outstanding quality in Process Engineering, Advanced Analytics, One-Office operations and Digital Transformation. Thus, the Teleperformance Group will continue to fully support Teleperformance India's strong dynamics. This new opening and expansion is another tangible testimony of our commitment."



Teleperformance in India has evolved from being a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions. Teleperformance in India offers omnichannel Customer Experience Management, Back-Office services and Transformation Solutions to leading global brands across numerous industries.

With 80,000 employees serving 200+ clients from 20+ countries in 22 languages, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and to build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance Group's global workforce of 420,000+ employees, and is the largest multicultural team providing digital integrated business services.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

