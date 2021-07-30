Teliolabs increases team strength by 63% during Covid-19 pandemic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): With Teliolabs - an IoT and telecom solutions provider on a hiring spree this year, the current recruitment push has seen a 63% rise in the company's employee strength.

The talent acquisition has been more towards the technically skilled workforce and the trend is expected to continue till the end of this year.

The company has been active on various hiring platforms and has been attracting talent from colleges, and companies for IoT and MLOps based openings. With a well-laid plan, the current top brass of the company is providing training to the employees to become equipped with new technologies to deliver the desired results.



This includes, training to freshers, women coming out of sabbatical, and experienced campaigners who were into instrumentation part of IoT device management.

"The hiring process at Teliolabs is driven by the needs of the future where we are mapping the needs of the future and recruit accordingly. People who join us don't leave easily as we provide them work which needs skills of niche level and here, they can learn and grow in these skillsets. The pandemic has allowed us to work on IoT and AI in an aggressive manner and the team size may swell beyond 200 employees by the end of this year," said Amit Singh, Founder & CEO, Teliolabs.

According to Fortune Business Insights report, the Internet of Things market is going to reach somewhere USD 102.6 bn by 2026 while growing at CAGR 24.7%. Other industry reports, also suggests the same as healthcare and agriculture sector will be the biggest job creators in India in the coming decade.

"OEE in IoT and MLOps in AI are the two key focus areas where we are hiring and training our existing set of employees and will keep this practice continued for as long as it is necessary. The future will be decided on the excellence parameters of IoT and AI-based services and we would like to contribute towards upskilling of the workforce not just at Teliolabs but for people our employees will train both within and outside the organization and make India an excellence center for the world," added Amit Singh.

