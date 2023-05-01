Tempt disrupts the Indian Market with the new Tempt Rush neckband with Qualcomm CSR 8635

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tempt, a leading brand in audio technology, has announced the launch of its latest neckband, Tempt Rush, in India today. The Tempt Rush neckband is first-of-its-kind to be powered by the Qualcomm CSR 8635 chipset which ensures high-quality sound output and enhanced user experience that too at an effective price of INR 649. The neckband is a perfect blend of efficiency and performance. It will be easily available on Flipkart as well as on Amazon.

The Tempt Rush neckband flaunts a 10mm speaker with a copper ring, vibration alert, frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz, and a working range of >=10M. The neckband also has a multifunctional button for easy control and the charge jack is micro USB, and the charging time is 1.5 hours for a better experience. Also, the playback time is 35 hours, and the earphone standby time is >=120 hours ensuring that users can use it at their convenience.

Moreover, the neckband is sweat and water-resistant, with an IPX7 rating making it perfect for those who enjoy an active lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to launch the Tempt Rush neckband in India with the first neckband that comes with Qualcomm CSR 8635 which ensures high-quality audio performance. It flaunts crystal-clear audio, is comfortable for the ears and sweat-free design. We are here to open the best options for our customers," said Gaurav Khetterpal, Co-founder of Tempt.

Besides these interesting features, the neckband is designed to deliver crystal-clear audio with deep bass and clear vocals. The 10mm speaker with a copper ring ensures that the audio is delivered with high fidelity and the vibration alert feature notifies the user of incoming calls and messages.

Furthermore, the neckband is designed for comfort and durability, making it perfect for sports enthusiasts and music lovers alike. The sweat and water-resistant design ensures that the neckband can withstand rigorous workouts and outdoor activities.

The Tempt Rush neckband is available in India at temptindia.com, Amazon and Flipkart.



Price: Rs. 649/-

To know more about the product visit: temptindia.com.

Detailed Specifications



Tempt is an electronic gadgets company that specializes in providing high-quality, innovative and cutting-edge electronic products to customers. Gaurav Khetterpal, Ankit Khetterpal and Akshay Khetterpal launched Tempt India in 2022. With the aim to change the perception of wearables, they introduced wearables with a premium feel, trendy style and cutting-edge technology. Their mission is to offer top-notch gadgets that enhance the way people live, work and play. They offer a wide range of electronic gadgets including earbuds, smartwatches, neckbands, cables, adapters, speakers and more.

For more information, visit temptindia.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

