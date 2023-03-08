Ten Dynamic Women Leaders who are Breaking Barriers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): Today we list the Top 10 Dynamic Female Leaders creating global impact from different fields. These inspiring women have been recognized for their remarkable work in their respective areas and have been instrumental in making an impact in their communities and beyond. They are pioneers in their fields and serve as role models for young women around the world. These female leaders have achieved success and have made a lasting impact on their industries.

1. Shraddha Desai

Shraddha Desai is the CEO and founder of Aayudhara Agrofoods. When it comes to cold-pressed oils, no one does it better than Aayudhara Agrofoods, a popular Healthy e-commerce brand. We use only the highest-quality Oil seeds for our oils, which we buy directly from small-scale farmers and then extract using time-honored methods. Our mission is to offer our customers the finest selection of healthy goods available together with the finest shopping experience possible. If you want cold-pressed oil, Aayudhara Agrofoods is the company to go to. www.aayudhara.com

2. Rashmi Upadhyay

Rashmi Upadhyay is a passionate educationist, social activist and a role model for many. With a bright mind and great sportsmanship, she graduated from Delhi University and later completed her MBA through distance learning. She is currently planning to enrol in a Doctorate of Philosophy at the University of Mumbai. Her dream is to provide quality education to the students of the nation and to empower women.

To achieve this, she has designed a course, Medical Representative Management, and is providing 100 per cent job placements to students through Sai Leela Foundation. Rashmi is strong, determined and capable to shape her life the way she wants. She believes in the competence of Indian youth to put India on the world map. With her combination of grace and determination, she is an inspiration to many and a perfect example of someone with confidence and dedication to achieve their dreams. www.saileelafoundation.com

3. Dr Sohini Sastri:

Dr Sohini Sastri is a world-renowned Vedic astrologer, philanthropist, and life coach. Dr Sastri, one of the world's best astrologers, has aided thousands of followers with astrological predictions and cosmic energy for decades. Her accurate predictions and effective remedy choices are legendary. Both Indian presidents have honoured her. She knows a lot about stars, planets, and their effects. For her extraordinary journey and contributions to society, various universities have honoured her with doctorates and D.Litts, including National American University, USA. She is a 15-year KP astrologer. Celebrities prefer Dr Sastri. She was named "Champion of Change 2018, 2019, 2021," "Pride of Nation 2019, 2022," "Indian Achievers Award 2020, 2023," "Femina Brand Award 2021," and more for her astrological achievements. She wrote "Manual of Corporate & Professional Astrology," "Career Astrology Made Simple," and "A Comprehensive Reference to Astrology" and is a columnist for several famous periodicals. Zee Entertainment, ABP News, and others feature her frequently. Her social reform and activism are also notable. www.sohinisastri.com

4. Anuja Rhythm Wagholikar

Hailing from an artful family and getting married into one pushed her to find her calling.' Creativity they say finds a flow', and there is no body better to express this than Maharashtra's Anuja Rhythm Wagholikar. Born to Savita and Prashant Dandavate in pune and brought up in Surat- a city in Gujrat. Her penchant for art, culture and food critiquing isn't surprising as she has travelled extensively discovering cuisines, understanding cultures and traversing regional folklore. Her recently presented book 'Strokes of Harmony' - A compilation of paintings by Usha Mangeshkar & The Mangeshkar Family has paved its way in the Indian subcontinent and overseas as well. The book in the recent has bagged several laureates. Strokes of Harmony is one such exemplary coffee table book that has created a stir in art admirers and made its way in countries like Japan, China, Maldives, London, United States and others. Anuja also is a celebrated 'Food Story Teller' who's created a niche on and off the cityscape through her distinctive style of presenting gastronomic journalism.

She's settled in Pune and married to the internationally acclaimed author Rhythm Sudhir Wagholikar.

5. Shilpi Goel - Interior Designer, Entrepreneur & Influencer

Shilpi Goel, an inspiring proud working woman who is handling balanced work with her personal life and generating work for more than 100 families. From a normal small-town girl to a renowned interior designer is her story. Today young girls recognize her without any introduction and inspired to follow the same path strongly in their life. She inspires that we women are multitaskers and need to realize our strengths to amplify the same to bring change.



Since Shilpi has started this journey of Interior Designing, she never looked back and has completed many Residential and Commercial projects. She has a team for 2ds, 3ds, and walkthroughs including all kinds of associated vendors of designing materials like tiles. Marbles, ceiling, woodwork, furnishing, etc... She keeps herself updated with the latest trends, and materials and aspire to become trend setter soon. @interiorswithshilpi

6. Dr Teena Sharma

Dr Teena Sharma is a prominent activist for women and child rights, and has been a part of various television debates on key issues such as the Nirbhaya gangrape and the Arushi murder. She has a post-graduation in political science and a PhD in business and public policy. She has been a part of the BJP since 2007 and currently serves as the General Secretary of Mahila Morcha for the Delhi BJP and Advisory National Board Member with MSME GOI. She has fought several public interest litigations and has successfully worked to curb corruption in the Censor Board of Film Certification GOI. She is also the founder and head of two NGOs; the Pink & Blue Foundation and Veernari Foundation of India. The former works towards the welfare of underprivileged children and the latter towards the welfare of defence war widows. Dr. Teena is a socio-political expert, and her contribution to the field has been widely covered by Indian and international print and electronic media. www.pinkandbluefoundation.com

7. Dr Hemangi Jhaveri

Dr Hemangi Jhaveri is a registered medical doctor and a nutritionist with a focus on obesity,fitness and wellness. She believes that negative stress caused by lifestyle choices leads to cellular dysfunction and breakdown, not aging. Her goal is to educate patients and help them joyfully adopt a healthy lifestyle . Thousands of patients have achieved their desired weight with her guidance and her non invasive treatments like ultrasound lipolysis and cool sculpting .She has been recognized as the best weight loss consultant in 2012 and has also been awarded by ABP news for her work. Dr. Jhaveri also works with schools and groups, guiding them on how to improve the immunity and concentration levels of growing kids. She believes that to achieve a particular weight and shape, one does not require deprive or starve themselves. Dr hemangi Jhaveri's weight loss centre at Vileparle offers one-on-one counseling to empower lifestyle changes and address stress and medical issues. www.drhemangi.com

8. Dr Surabhi Dhanwala

Dr Surabhi Dhanwala, a renowned physiotherapist and naturopath, runs effective clinical care and therapy centres in Pune (Maharashtra) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand) (Uttarakhand). She's helped over 19k patients in 18 years. She's BPT, MPT (Neuro), DNYS, CCH (1yr), and CHM (Thailand) (1yr). SWAU awarded him an Honorary Doctorate in Neuromuscular Rehabilitation and Acupressure.

The expert doctor's magical hands may heal patients without surgery using contemporary science and old ways. Dr Surabhi heals with natural therapies and lifestyle changes.

The expert tackles Knee or Hip Replacement, Frozen Shoulder, digestive tract diseases, diabetes and its complications, joint stiffness and dislocation, Retino Pigmentosa, Peripheral Neuro Pathy, etc. Dr Surabhi received ET Change Makers Award 2022. www.dhanwala.com

9. Akshata Mallya Shenoy

Akshata Mallya Shenoy is a Clinical Dietician and Entrepreneur. With her expertise in nutrition, she has helped her patients with PCOS, conception, long-term mental health issues, migraine, and more. She believes every individual has unique nutritional needs based on their culture, dietary patterns, and personality, so she creates personalized bio-individual diet plans that are affordable and easy to follow yet give the best results. In her decade-long career, she has used her extensive knowledge of nutrition to positively impact the lives of over 15,000 women. This alpha female also runs a Healthy Meals business in Mumbai which has helped people with their fatloss, hormonal health, and other health issues. She also creates unique content on nutrition and talks about other major health issues on her social media. If you're looking for a warm and friendly yet expert nutritionist then Akshata is your go-to nutritionist. www.akshatashenoy.com

10. Vinita Pramod Devkar

Vinita Pramod Devkar, a Gujarat-based businesswoman, is one women's business trailblazer leading the push in the corporate world today. For many years, the influential women have held crucial positions in a variety of companies, including Rameshwar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd. Vineta's unwavering passion for the fashion industry, as well as her strong vision and acute business acumen, inspired her to launch a new fashion company, 'VIORICCA,' in 2021. As a director, she is creating a distinct personality for VIORICCA in the fashion industry.

