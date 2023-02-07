TEN- The Eighth Note all set for Content Acquisition & blanket deals of music libraries

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): TEN - The Eighth Note, which was launched to support virgin or unnoticed artists, is all set to acquire content libraries, film music rights, musical audios and videos. TEN - THE EIGHTH NOTE is keen for collaborations and blanket deals with the Indian and international studios. For those who are not aware, TEN is a fusion of entertainment and finance assistance and is acquiring content libraries from independent artists as well as institutional entertainment companies. TEN also plans to create a pool of funds by way of something similar to private equity; this fund would be used to promote and support artists. This would bridge the gap between institutional investors who are keen to support music artists and the talent who need this financial assistance.

TEN was basically set up to support artists who have the talent but have no idea how to manage their royalties, how or where to get financial support from, and what kind of professional assistance they need. TEN will also be catering to regional artists through its special and exclusive platforms on digital media on regional language. Even though so many artists record their music albums or songs everyday but not everyone gets fame and prominence, some lack behind due to robust financial assistance and a proficient PR team they need to be in the eyes of the public. Considering such concerns, TEN, a superior platform, comes in front to help artists who want to fulfill their dreams of becoming a prominent name and grow. Whether you are a newbie or struggling, TEN has incredible solutions!

TEN Supports Musicians and Other Artists on Three Fronts, firstly by exploring Public Performances: TEN provides a chance to new faces or those who are coming in public limelight and make them explore their potential to the fullest. Secondly it puts emphasis on Regional Content and Channel: From Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Punjabi songs to international melodies, TEN is an opportunistic portal to give artists a new stardom. TEN would be creating regional platforms as sub-part and it will have a TEN Divine channel also that will include devotions, spirituality, and more. Thirdly it strives to provide Exposure for New Talent. Along with providing blanket deals available in the market, a new face can come to TEN to step into the journey of polishing their skills and gain fame.

Also, artists can get guided about their fields and how to maintain their prominence for the long-term.

The team of TEN- The Eighth Note has tremendous ways to bring the entertainment world to another level. From legal advice to public fame, the team members are cognizant in their fields.

Sometimes, the artists don't get the podium, especially when they are in the budding stage. They need expert advice and support. The legal team of TEN can assist them. Yogesh Ojha, Legal Head Global and Alok Pandey, Media Head Global, and Shweta Slathia, CEO have collaborated to create TEN. "All artists need a good understanding of legal copywriting and intellectual property rights because this knowledge helps them gain maximum benefit. Especially with so many OTT platforms coming, legal expertise offered by TEN is a strong USP," says Yogesh Ojha.



Shweta Slathia, Content Head of India operations, who is also handling fundraising activities from Europe, feels TEN has a huge potential going forward. "Cross-border content needs to be created and through TEN we would support the folk artists, or talented musical stars in the unorganized music industry or the talented youth in Tier II cities."

Further, Alok Pandey says that all artists need to understand the media and legal perspective. "New musicians and artists need to understand how to monetize their content legally in order to be in the public's eye and hearts. TEN would support them hugely."

One Core Media founder, Shen Yun Chen, has also collaborated with TEN to build a few projects on the Asia Pacific level. She will take care of all the operations and fundraising activities of the Asia-Pacific region except India. Finap Syndicate will handle the fund and fund structure.

Right now, TEN is launched in India but they are not shy of signing artists or doing blanket deals with international artists and talented musicians who have not been able to achieve their deserving level of fame and potential.

For more information, you can visit TEN - The Eighth Note's official website or via their youtube channel or instagram handle.

Courtesy: SNT News

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

