Terumo and Siemens Healthineers India collaborate to strengthen cardiac care in India

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Terumo India and Siemens Healthineers India are partnering to strengthen cardiac care in India through collaborative interventions in the areas of physician training and development, access to advanced medical technologies, and improved penetration of Tier 2 and 3 cities. The collaboration will flag off its efforts with a customized training program for Cathlab professionals, being developed in partnership with an eminent academic institute in India.



Currently, there is a need for more structured courses to enhance operational efficiency and patient experience in Cathlabs. This first-of-its-kind Cathlab Director program will aim to fulfill this need and help raise the overall standards of care and efficiency in Cathlabs. The program will include topics on Operations Excellence, Digital Transformation, and Patient Centricity.



"We are committed to advancing our mission of Contributing to Society Through Healthcare. Over the last four years, Terumo India has been delivering several programs to HCPs on diverse topics pertaining to Intervention Cardiology. We are delighted to partner with Siemens Healthineers towards strengthening the medical and clinical skills of Cathlab operators in India by providing high-end training on leadership, operational, strategic and technical skills. Through this collaboration, we want to make better heart care accessible to more people thus contributing to the changing landscape of a healthier India," says Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director of Terumo India.





"In our journey to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare, for everyone, everywhere, it's imperative to create platforms for collaborative growth. Through this industry-academia alliance, we aim to create holistic growth opportunities for specialized healthcare professionals. We are glad to be a partner with a globally trusted interventional medicine partner like Terumo, and one of the reputed academic institutes in India to co-create an ecosystem to transform care delivery in India," says Vivek Kanade, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.



Other initiatives planned as a part of the collaboration include training programs for Intervention Cardiologists and joint go-to-market initiatives for Tier 2 and 3 cities. Leveraging the respective strengths of both companies, training programs will be conducted at the Terumo India Skill Lab with cutting-edge medical technologies such as Siemens Healthineers' robotics. In the future, the collaboration will be extended to training programs and initiatives focused on Intervention Radiologists.

