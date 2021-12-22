Tesla Power USA announces bringing EV Scooters and EV Charging stations to 5000 Tesla Power Shops by 2025

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tesla Power USA hosted the "India Business Meet" at the Pride Plaza Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The program was attended by John H. Vratsinas, MD & Global CEO, Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director, India, Sandeep Avasthi, Business Head, India.

"We are gearing up for installing 5000 Two-Wheeler EV Charging Points Pan-India in the near future at our Franchise-owned Tesla Power Shops. This is our commitment to encourage the use of EV's and contribute to as much sustainability of the environment as we can. Our support to power these vehicles is hundred percent and we look forward to offer them charging points support to increase the acceptance of EV 2-Wheelers," said Kavinder Khurana, MD.

Sandeep Avasthi, Business Head, stated, "The major factors that's helping us to spread our horizon PAN India is the-Longest warranty with the largest service network."

John H Vratsinas (MD and Global CEO) announced, "This is the first time in modern Indian history that India is leading the world in new technologies and infrastructure for the growth of E-Vehicles. I believe India will create the best model of EV charging infrastructure that the West will follow."



Tesla Power USA Inc. is among the fastest growing brand of batteries in India. They have 200+ Distributors and 250+ Tesla Power Shops in 20+ States in India.

Tesla Power Shop, as a concept, is a hybrid and unique model of service, sales revival & EV Charging Points. This hybrid Retail model is being adopted across the country and appreciated internationally.

The Company launched their American Technology-based products such as Inverter Batteries, Automotive Batteries, Two-Wheeler Batteries, Tractor, Trucks, Solar, Hybrid VRLA, SMF VRLA Batteries, Lithium Ion Batteries, Home UPS, Solar UPS, and Industrial UPS. Their quality products and continuous expansion policy helps Customers, Dealers, Distributors, Franchisees and C&Fs join Tesla Power USA.

Keeping in mind skill development and a young vibrant people culture, the Tesla Thunderbolt Program offers full time employment opportunities to young engineers of the country. The program is a full time all-round mentorship and employment. The Program plans to induct 500 young engineers and set them on a competent career path within the organization.

