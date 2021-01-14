TestingXperts Opens Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa Headquarters in Singapore

Singapore, January 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts (Tx), a next-gen QA & Software Testing Services provider, co-headquartered in London, UK and Pennsylvania, USA announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia Pacific/ Middle East/ Africa (APMEA) region with its new office in Singapore and appointment of APMEA Regional Head, Niranjan Kumar, who is based out of Singapore and brings more than 20+ years of experience in various business functions such as business strategy, business development and key account management with excellent exposure in Asia Pacific markets. Tx has started its operations from this new office which will focus on growing its footprint in this region more aggressively.

Tx will be providing next-gen QA and software testing services for Agile and DevOps leveraging AI, ML and RPA, to serve the clients across South East Asia, and ANZ regions. Tx's Singapore office will be its regional headquarters for APMEA and will comprise of client services and technical delivery teams.

Tx has been delivering QA services in this region for the last few years across domains like Banking, Fintech, Insurance, Travel, Healthcare, Edtech and others. This move will help Tx get closer to its clients and help them with their QA challenges within digital transformation.



Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts, speaking on this new office opening said that "APMEA has been a high growth market for us in last two years and this has been further accelerated with higher digital adoption due to Covid. By spreading our wings to Singapore, we are better placed to meet the growing needs of our clients under the leadership of Niranjan Kumar."

Welcoming the strategic move by Tx, Her Excellency Kara Owen, British High Commissioner to Singapore explains, "The UK has the third largest digital technology sector globally. British digital expertise brings value all over the world, and this is a terrific example happening here in Singapore. It is great to see TestingXperts set up their regional headquarters here to make the most of Singapore and the opportunities in this dynamic region."

Niranjan Kumar, Regional Head for APMEA, said that "I am excited to be part of the exciting world of a fast-growing company like TestingXperts. I will leverage my long experience of working with clients in Singapore and APMEA to grow TestingXperts business in the region and serve our clients better."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

