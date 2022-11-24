Testleaf Vision 2023, plans to elevate more Learners' Career Growth in Automation and Support Profession Path

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): Testleaf, an emerging startup, has announced its vision for 2023 to support thousands of software engineers to reach their unique potential in professional life and achieve career growth in automation. The startup was incepted to elevate extensive learners in the Test automation field and help them reach career growth. Testleaf offers continuous thoughtful training for learners with mindful real-time experience in automation testing. They are known for their live online training sessions and academic programs in 32 countries worldwide. Testleaf Supported 25,000 plus Students' Career Growth in 13 years of consistent training in the Test automation platform.

Testleaf is an ed-tech company that continuously improves its training and consulting programs professionally, with profound corporate trainers, advisors, and mentors who create skilled professionals. In 2023 - Testleaf main belief is

It entirely focuses on valuable, ethical, and engaging training programs that should be accessible to everyone. Testleaf provides corporate training in 15+ courses with the help of foremost trainers and has trained 25k delighted learners who wisely accomplished goals according to their career position.



"Our Vision is to upskill many learners' lives and secure their future careers. We strive to create excellence in the value of training and change many people's careers in automation. I am grateful for the support and for achieving each year's goals successfully," says Babu Manickam, Testleaf founder and selenium Expert

As automation testing is on-demand in the IT industry, it is the right time to change the career from manual testing. Testleaf offers selenium training to upgrade people's careers around the globe. This improves the chances of reaching better career outcomes. In addition, the alumni community from test leaf has been placed in leading software companies where most people dream of working.

"From the beginning, Testleaf has been visionary. In the future, Test automation will be an indispensable part of life, and this growing need creates a competitive environment. To meet this inevitable need, we are constantly working on online certified training under the direction of insightful mentors." Says Hari Prasad Radhakrishnan, Vice President - Tech Head

Testleaf has been providing corporate training with equitable outcomes since 2009. Through it, learners are provided with effective certified training and job support that is both affordable and easily accessible. It works on on-demand certification courses like Selenium, Rest API Automation, Amazon Web Services AWS, Appium automation, and more... Testleaf enhances learners' learning opportunities and skill growth over hands-on real-time projects. So, reskill yourself, get certified to be in trend, and stay ahead of the competition.

