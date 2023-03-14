Tetra Pak highlights its commitment to Food Safety and Sustainability, Showcases Make In India Solutions at Dairy Industry Conference and Exhibition Gandhinagar

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Organised by the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) in collaboration with the Gujarat State chapter, the 49th edition of Dairy Industry Conference and Exhibition is being hosted from March 16-18, 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Present at Hall 12 P2A, Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company will have a strong presence including end-to-end solutions for the Indian dairy industry and special equipment modules to highlight food safety through innovation.

In addition to this, the company will also have a special sustainability corner highlighting how sustainability can be built into the design and help decarbonize the entire value chain.

With a legacy of over 70 years across the world, Tetra Pak has been at the forefront of innovation for the dairy industry. In India, Tetra Pak has been a contributor to the dairy industry since the time it began its operations in the country, over 35 years ago, playing a leading role in helping make nutritious products safe and available for consumers everywhere.

With the theme of India Dairy to the world: Opportunities & Challenges, the summit will take place at Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 16-18. The summit brings together leaders from the dairy industry, experts, farmers, milk producers and exhibitors from across the country to discuss global dairy trends, farm innovations, sustainability within the sector, climate change, nutrition, and health in India with the singular objective of making India the mecca of dairy innovations and solutions.



Visitors can meet the Tetra Pak team at Booth No P2A, Hall 12 at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar from Mar 16-18.

