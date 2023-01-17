Thanks to collaboration between Stand Up Therapeutics and VectorBuilder, a paraplegic patient will get gene therapy for the first time

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): The South Korean Company Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd. specializes in researching gene therapies for paralyzed spinal cord injury patients. With the introduction of their alliance, industry leaders in gene delivery technology Stand Up Therapeutics and VectorBuilder Inc. will build a GMP-grade gene delivery system.

VectorBuilder, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with other offices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Israel, is the world's largest provider of custom viral and non-viral gene delivery vectors. Over eighty thousand distinct vectors are developed annually for use by scientists around the world. VectorBuilder's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities have attracted more than 50,000 clients, including the world's leading pharmaceutical corporations and institutions, who rely on its gene delivery systems. We provide delivery methods and gene therapy options.

Under the terms of the agreement between the two firms, VectorBuilder will in the future development and distribute gene therapy products designed by Stand Up Therapeutics. The objective is to achieve worldwide preeminence.

When VectorBuilder's Chief Scientist Bruce Lahn was asked about Stand Up Therapeutics' gene therapy for the universal treatment of paralysis, he responded, "VectorBuilder is quite interested in that." As the undisputed leader in the design and GMP fabrication of gene delivery vectors, I feel this is an excellent opportunity for VectorBuilder to sell this product to Stand Up for Patients worldwide.

"Stand Up Therapeutics is the only company in the world with the technology to cure paralyzed patients owing to spinal cord damage," said Dr Junsang Yoo, the company's chief executive officer (STUP-001). The team at Stand Up Therapeutics is dedicated to developing a treatment for catastrophically injured paralyzed patients. Using the direct cross-differentiation PIPELINE technology, Stand Up Therapeutics plans to develop treatments for Parkinson's disease (STUP-002), stroke (STUP-003), spinal stenosis (STUP-004), and myocardial infarction (STUP-005).



Four paraplegic patients are scheduled to commence a phase I/IIa clinical study of the gene therapy treatment STUP-001 for SCI in the first quarter of 2023.

As an example, think about Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

The primary emphasis of Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is regenerative neurology, namely fibroblast-to-motor-neuron in vivo gene therapy. These remedies have been developed using contemporary medical science and methodologies. The direct lineage reprogramming strategy of Stand Up Therapeutics will benefit paralyzed patients of varying severity. Direct lineage reprogramming is anticipated to be used to treat individuals with spinal cord and brain damage. Approximately 1,9 per cent of the global population falls under this category. If Stand Up Therapeutics can improve the reliability and safety of direct reprogramming and gene therapy, it will be able to generate more drugs.

Visit http://stutps.com for additional details.

