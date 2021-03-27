The 2021 Business Mint's Nationwide Awards 40 under 40 industry experts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI/PNN): The Nationwide Awards 40 under 40 Industry Experts-2021 try to perceive organisations and pioneers who have driven change through the use of innovation to improve business execution in particular industry verticals and fields of business.

Honours are a significant part of any industry that they allow you to show the world what you can do. They are a priceless form of advertising and help to separate you from a pioneer and expert within your area.

An industry expert is familiar with the business, how organizations inside the business work, the financial elements that influence the business, and its one-of-a-kind viewpoints. However, through autonomous financial and industry research, and one or more interviews with management, the valuation expert can recognize those industry factors that would impact their valuation.

Business Mint's annual honours are intended to reward those most deserving in this worldwide and extremely testing climate. Business Mint provides a comprehensive analysis of the business and a total go through of the most amazing aspect the best as far as industry experts. The Nationwide Awards 40 under 40 Industry Experts-2021 is an enormous achievement in which there are more than 1900 nominations came from across different industry areas, for example, Trading, Education, Health, Architectural, Marketing, Media, Real Estate, etc. After selecting the most creative and bright-minded nominees, there were 40 winners under several unique classifications. The winners came from everywhere in India.

To honour that experienced Industry Expert, Business Mint issued a list of companies, agencies, nonprofits, and government organizations whose groups and missions brought home a success here: https://nationwideawards.org/award

List of Nationwide Awards 40 Under 40 Industry Experts-2021 Winners:

1. Nikunj Goenka - MAS Marketing - India & Sub-continent, KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Pvt. Ltd in Health Care Equipments Category

2. Neeru Monga - HR, Deloitte in HR Category

3. Shahrom K Oshtori - General Manager, The Park Mumbai Juhu in Hospitality Category

4. Trisha Parekh - Insights & Strategy Director, Jigsaw Brand Consultants in Branding Category

5. Hemant Joshi - Account Director, Taproot Dentsu in Marketing & Advertising Category

6. Prashant M Machhar - Director & Creative Producer, And Media in Branding & Ad Production Category

7. Prapti Jindal - Director Human Resources - Abhidi Solution in Enterprise Technology Category

8. Dalia Mukherjee - Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, FIT Technologies Limited in Finance Category

9. Kadambari Sahu - Senior Vice President-Design, ValueLabs in Design Category

10. Farzan Ghadially - Senator India - WBAF , President capstone Advisors in Investments Category

11. Rishikesh Lokapure - Independent Creative Consultant in Creative Consultant Category

12. Rushva Parihar - SDG Expert & Sustainability Coach in Clean Energy & Climate Change Category

13. Siddharth Maheshwari - Director, Amity Future Academy in Education Category

14. Huzaifa Lightwalla - Creative Director, Studio 7 Branding & Digital Marketing in Design & Advertising Category

15. Manan Joshi - Partner, Sarvam Properties in Real Estate Consultant Category

16. Abhishek Tripathi - Director, TummyYums - Healthy Snacking Co. in Healthy Snacking Category

17. Neha Mehrotra - Director & Chief Designer - Foreign Wedding Planners in Wedding Planner Category 2021



18. Payal Rajpal - Director, Robotex India. & Hack the Crisis, India in Changemaker, Education & Technology Category

19. Sudheesh Balan Nair - Creative Choreographer - Stage Skuare Entertainment in Choreography Category

20. Mohammad Afzal Siddiqui - CEO, MARLIN MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PVT LTD in Medical Tourism Category

21. Adv. Dr Shivangi Zarkar - Legal Advisor in Corporate Lawyer Category

22. Harsh Talwar - CEO, CashforPhone (Knovedad PVT LTD) in E-Commerce Market Place & E-Waste Category

23. Ankita Chaudhary - COO, Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt Ltd- Power Gummies in Nutraceuticals Category

24. Janak Bhatt - CEO & Creative Director, Pristine ideas in Creative Advertising & Designing Category

25. Lohith Ramachandra - GM Marketing, Swiggy in Marketing Category

26. Nakul Kundra - Director, Devnagri in NLP Startup Category

27. Ankur Sharma - Director, The Red Fox Makeup Academy in Makeup Academy Category

28. Saakshi Jaggi - Studio Head, Designer's Abode in Interior Design Category

29. Shruti Agarwal - Patisserie Chef - FooDelight in Cake Artist Category

30. Mohd Akram - CTO, Payiza in Blockchain Category

31. Devansh Jhaveri - CEO, Hustle Food Pvt. Ltd. in Chef Category

32. Parul Aggarwal - Director Alliance, O'2 Nails India in Nail Art Boutique Category

33. Zubin Jacob Verghese - Regional Head - General News (Digital) at Network 18 in Media & Publishing Category

34. Mrinal Kaushik - Digital Marketing Manager, Bangalore International Airport Ltd in Airport Marketing Category

35. A Syed Nadeem - Director, Shaaz Agriculture Solutions in Agriculture Solutions Category

36. Amansh Sharma - CEO, Sri Shyam Industries in Polythene Manufacturers Category

37. Mullapudi Sudhakar - CFO, Colourmoon Technologies Pvt Ltd - Software Solutions Category

38. Sreenil Balan - Digital Strategist - IBM Worldwide Team in Technology Category

39. Piyush Jain - CEO, Impact Guru Technology Ventures Pvt Ltd in Health Care Crowdfunding Category

40. Priyanka Kamat - Human Capital Consultant, Mangal Analytics and Research Consulting Pvt Ltd in HR Consulting Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, These awards feature the innovations, commitment to client services, and sheer hard work of some of the world's most prominent Industry Experts who are pioneer in their field. We are privileged to honour Nationwide Awards 40 Under 40 Industry Experts-2021 and would like to continue to award those individuals who are eligible in this category every year. In a competitive marketplace, developing a reputation as an expert is perhaps the best type of career insurance. The industry experts are not born into the world with every one of these characteristics, they need to learn them as they grow with years of experience. Aside from learning, they should develop and practice these abilities to remain relevant in the industry. However, these Inspiring Industry experts with years of hard work and experience have devoted themselves to winning regardless. With that in mind, I hope all of you have an incredible 2021 ahead.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

