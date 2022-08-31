New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): The 20th Major General Samir Sinha Memorial Lecture was organised by the United Service Institution (USI) of India on 30 August 2022, wherein Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Offg Chairman, COSC and the Chief of the Air Staff delivered a talk on 'Transformation of the Indian Air Force: Present Status and the Way Ahead. Late Maj Gen Samir Chandra Sinha, PVSM, a stalwart paratrooper, scholar and visionary, was the revered Director of the USI from November 1987 to 1996.

The IAF, since its inception, has played a strategic role in our national defence and security. In a recently held global survey, the Indian Air Force has been ranked the world's third most powerful air power.





The CAS covered the evolving geopolitical landscape in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine War, New Generation Warfare, China and Pakistan collusivity and its impact on India. He then elucidated comprehensively on the transformation of IAF as an aerospace power, covering: enhancement of operational capability, drone and counter-drone capabilities, new-age cyber and information-warfare, inventory management system, stocking and indigenisation measures to mitigate effects of supply chain disruption from Russia, the mental transformation of cadre to adapt to new technologies, Atmnirbhar Bharat initiative, AD Command and Theaterisation, paperless office, digitisation of man management, and electronic planning and implementation of air ops.

The event culminated with an intensive, interactive Q&A session.

