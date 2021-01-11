The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to highlight autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by premiering Shred's brilliant 'In Our World' non-fiction film on 18th January 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is presenting a humane face by highlighting the many shades of autism through the narratives of three children in the beginning of the New Year. Shred Creative Lab Private Limited's documentary on Autism 'In Our World' will premiere as the official selection on 18thJanuary at 13:00 hours in the non-feature film category of the Indian Panorama of the 51st IFFI in Goa (to be held from 16th to 24th January 2021). This brilliant documentary has been directed and produced by ace filmmaker Shreedhar BS of Shred Creative Lab - winner of 43 national and international awards for creative excellence. The trailer of the docu-film is available on https://youtu.be/E1cq5lKxc_0.

This film documents the lives of three autistic children explored through their day-to-day lived reality, to unpack their world and bring about a nuanced understanding so that all can co-exist with love and respect. With in-depth, semi-structured, candid interviews of parents, therapists; their day-to-day activities like swimming classes, horse-riding and music lessons; their special moments with parents, all converge into a narrative that spells hope. This film goes beyond mere documentation of their lives to garner a nuanced understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). It unveils their experiences, their daily negotiations and trials to tell the world that they do not need sympathy; rather need to be understood and accepted for who they are; that one needs to understand their world in order to co-exist as equals, with respect and love.

Director and Producer of the documentary Shreedhar BS, said, "The way we live right now suggests there are two different worlds. Of 'them' and 'us'. They who are misunderstood by Us. This film is that window to see a world which needs to be understood in all its nonconformist ways with love and charter a path to assimilate them in one world, in one universe where we all co-exist with love and mutual respect. In Our World."



The festival strategy partner for the documentary is Panorama Spotlight, a division under Panorama Studios.

