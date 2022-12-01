The 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa concluded on a glittering note

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): This year the festival became bigger and better with several new initiatives at IFFI and Film Bazaar both. Organised by NFDC, under the Information and Broadcasting ministry in association with the Government of Goa, the film festival had several biggies from the Indian film industry making their presence felt through several masterclasses and in conversation sessions.

With personalities like Chiranjeevi, Mani Ratnam, A R Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Asha Parekh, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, R Balki, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire, Paresh Rawal, Rana Daggubati, Sharman Joshi, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Rishabh Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz, Sai Samhankar, Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Ananth Mahadevan, Anees Bazmi, Kabir Khan, Luv Ranjan and Anand L Rai among others, coming to one venue in a week, it will not be an exaggeration to say that most of the brilliant minds from the film industry were part Asia's largest film festival.

With performances at the opening and closing ceremony from Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan, Papon, it was grandeur than ever.

The festival also saw participation from studios and OTT platforms to talk about their work in India.

On International front, the Fauda creators Lior Raz, Avi Issacharof and Oscar-winning director Mark Osborne were seen at the film festival.



For the first time Pavilions, Tech exhibition and several other new initiatives were incorporated while the second edition of 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow saw some amazing work from the teams.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Minister of States, Information & Broadcasting, L Murugan and Managing Director, NFDC, Ravinder Bhakar were present at the opening and the closing ceremony while Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon was also present at the closing event.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at the closing ceremony said "IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new delegates and festival veterans. IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI tickled our humour and refined their senses".

"I genuinely felt this time IFFI was more vibrant and interactive. Felt like a beautiful hub for creative and like-minded people. There was great synergy among all the people. Looking forward to the next IFFI, our very own, " Said filmmaker Anand L Rai.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

