The 78th Golden Globe Awards featured celebrities wearing unique platinum jewellery designs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The year kick-started with the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards conducted last evening. The world's most famous celebrities spotted in platinum jewellery on the red carpet.

The naturally white setting truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and coloured gemstones perfectly complemented the stunning array of couture gowns worn on the red carpet.

Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world. The who's who of the fashion and glamour world love to style their ensemble with this naturally white, precious metal

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements:

Elle Fanning Wears Fred Leighton jewellery set in Platinum to the Golden Globe Awards:

* Diamond briolette tassel earrings, set in platinum.

* 1920's diamond bracelet, set in platinum.

* 1915 natural pearl and diamond bracelet, set in platinum

* 1920's diamond pinkie ring, set in platinum

* 1915 marquise diamond and filigree ring, set in platinum

* Diamond and emerald ring, set in platinum

Photos of Elle Fanning are for informational purposes only; credit @ElleFanning and photographer @garethgatrell

Kaley Cuoco Wears Harry Winston jewellery Set in Platinum to the Golden Globe Awards:

* Winston Cluster Diamond Earrings, 6.07 carats, set in platinum

* Sparkling Cluster Diamond Ring, 2.31 carats, set in platinum

* Winston Cluster Diamond Ring, 2.9 carats, set in platinum

Photo of Kaley is for informational purposes only; credit Kaley's stylist @BradGoreski

Emma Corrin Wears Cartier jewellery Set in Platinum to the Golden Globe Awards:

* Earrings with diamonds and emeralds, set in platinum

* Ring with diamonds and emerald, set in platinum

Photo of Emma Corrin courtesy of Cartier and Greg Williams

Salma Hayek wore Harry Winston jewellery set in platinum to the Golden Globe Awards:

* Diamond Chandelier Earrings, 9.58 carats, set in platinum

* Secret Combination Diamond Bracelet, 69.43 carats, set in platinum

* Ultimate Emerald Signature Timepiece wore as a Brooch

* Winston Candy Rubellite and Diamond Ring, 32.25 carats, set in platinum

Sarah Paulson wore Harry Winston jewellery set in platinum to the Golden Globe Awards:

* City Lights Diamond and Sapphire Drop Earrings, 5.88 carats, set in platinum

* Sunflower Diamond Ring, 1.69 carats, set in platinum

* Winston Gates Diamond Ring, .42 carats, set in platinum



Kristen Wiig wore Harry Winston jewellery set in platinum to the Golden Globe Awards:

* Fancy Shape Diamond Necklace, 19.95 carats, set in platinum

* Diamond Straight Line Bracelet, 8.85 carats, set in platinum

* Art Deco Diamond Bracelet, 14.75 carats, set in platinum

* Winston Cluster Diamond Bracelet, 29.88 carats, set in platinum

* Pirouette Diamond Ring, 2.8 carats, set in platinum

Awkwafina wore Harry Winston jewellery set in platinum to the Golden Globe Awards:

* Diamond Loop Earrings with Pink Sapphires, 4.06 carats, set in platinum

* Traffic Diamond Ring, 1.14 carats, set in platinum

Gal Gadot wore Tiffany & Co. jewellery Set in Platinum to the 78th Golden Globe Awards:

* Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

* Cushion-cut diamond engagement ring with a diamond band, set in platinum (priced at USD19,000)

Product images courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Anya Taylor-Joy wore Tiffany & Co. jewellery Set in Platinum to the 78th Golden Globe Awards:

* Pendant with diamonds, set in platinum (over 14 total carats, priced at USD 195,000)

* Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (over 18 total carats, priced at USD 1,500,000)

* Ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 130,000)

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewellery because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine colour to sparkle brightly.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India's sites:

platinumguild.com/india-program/

@Trueplatinum950

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and the USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, the USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95 per cent. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

