The Adhyyan School Students Makes Meerut City Proud in All India CBSE National Shooting Championship 2022-2023

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/SRV): A very remarkable initiative was taken by CBSE Board for conducting CBSE National Shooting Championship, in which students from various schools around the nation participated and grabbed an important chance to compete in this National Shooting event. The motive behind conducting this type of event is to give viable chances to students for showing their talent, and this also provides an idea to share the techniques and skills they are practising and learning under the guidance of their mentor. This ideology will inspire and trigger the level of performance to be extraordinary on the global platform by winning medals for every type of opportunity.

CBSE National Shooting Championship 2022-2023 Under-14 Girls category is the first event of the Year where students of TAS participated to show their talents by competing with other students from various schools. Held from 9th January 2023 to 15th January 2023 at Sapphire International School Ranchi Jharkhand with the Overall participants of around 700 students from various schools. It was an occasion for celebration and felicitation when students from various schools participated in the National Shooting Championship.

This was a glorious accomplishment when students of TAS competed in this shooting championship and finished up by winning a silver medal. This historical victory also doubled the celebration of New Year's 2023. It was truly an auspicious moment when Pranshu Kumar Agarwal and Arisha Rastogi from school management, along with the entire school, celebrated the victories of all winners by wishing them many congratulations for their propitious achievement in the National Shooting Championship.





The commendable success of Vidushi kasana, Tanvi Pradhan and Dishi bansal will be marked always in golden letters of TAS achievements; which not only make Meerut city proud in the entire nation but also maintained the legacy which TASian is continuing.

The Adhyaan School is always proud of their students for the honours and appreciation they acquired with excellence in Academics, curricular and co-curricular achievements, Quizzing, language Skills and Extracurricular activities. Here, students are not only imparted excellent education for their holistic development but also given great scruples and values so they can effectively serve their nation by becoming supreme leaders and professionals. The Adhyyan School has a mission to provide students with information that is honest, thorough, and balanced. And hopefully, in the very near future, they will make our country proud on the international stage.

