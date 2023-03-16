The Art of India 2023 brings 100 Indian artists under one roof to celebrate "Inclusion & Diversity"

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): Uniting art enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and artists, The Art of India exhibition is an initiative to make art more accessible and democratic by showcasing a collection of over 150 artworks by a diverse group of Indian artists. This is the second edition of the show, featuring an amalgam of art forms from some of the most well-known contemporary Indian artists across the country and overseas. More than 100 Indian artists will display their works as part of the prestigious 2023 edition of the show, which will take place in Mumbai at Snowball Studios in March and New Delhi at Bikaner House in April 2023, respectively.

The edition is curated by Dr Tarana Khubchandani, Director of Gallery Art & Soul, and mentored by known artist Brinda Miller, who brings her immense knowledge of Indian art to enhance the curation. With Inclusion & Diversity as its theme, the second edition of The Art of India is a relevant, unique amalgamation of some of the best works from different regions of the country.

"We are thankful to the generous artist community that came together for The Art of India in The impressive line-up includes artists both living and those who have passed away but left a great impact with their work. From the powerful vibrancy of Sujata Bajaj's abstracted gestures to the late Akbar Padamsee's pointillistic works; from Sheetal Gattani's earthy textured paintings with a minimalistic vocabulary to Bose Krishnamachari's unrivalled Ghost series. Featuring artworks of artists spanning eight decades, The Art of India show highlights prominent Bengal Masters, as well as pays an ode to the artists who laid the foundation and substratum at a time when Indian art was still nascent. Akbar Padamsee, Ambadas, CN Karunakaran, Jeram Patel, Jai Zharotia, Prabhakar Barwe, Rabin Mondal, Ram Kumar, and Vasant Wankhede, are some of those masters who passed, but formed their unique identities and left their indelible imprints on the History of Indian Art. Such an overwhelming response, trusting us with several works made specifically for the event", says Dr Khubchandani.

"India has a rich heritage of visual arts that dates back to the dawn of human civilization. For as long as humanity has existed, art has been one of the biggest 'influencers' as well as mirror of our lives. As an effort to unite artists and art lovers, The Art of India exhibition will showcase creative expressions of artistic proficiency and imaginative concepts. Painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, video, and digital and mixed-media works are examples of several artworks that will be displayed as part of this magnum opus. Our aim is to spread art awareness all over the Indian subcontinent through specially curated exhibitions of artworks of multiple genres," shares Brinda Miller.

With paintings, sculptural works in different media, hand-woven art carpets, video projections, 3D walkthroughs, and an array of workshops, the ART OF INDIA brings Indian art to the centre stage on the cultural landscape. It is an opportunity for art lovers of every genre to connect and collect.

The show also features a special series in keeping with the new age forms of art as well as honouring the veterans: The FORGOTTEN series spotlights the works of 94-year-old post-war artist Naval Jijina in a memorable tribute, marking the event as one that goes beyond mere visual treat; Ceramics have firmly claimed a space in the art milieu, much admired and coveted. We bring some of the most well-known names among the ceramicists of India in special works created for the occasion. In the Digital Dopamine section, Episode 21 by Jenny Bhatt, the application of augmented reality adds a fascinating layer to pop art; whereas Kiyomi Talaulicar's "Unity" as a quilt attempts to portray the cultural richness of India, held together by the thread of its spirit.

"It is the artists who play the role of embracing and integrating differences by layering an inclusive and sensitised canvas. Art practitioners move beyond imposed boundaries to present their point of view and their perspective, in form, format, and colour. In the second edition of The Art of India show, we celebrate and embrace the diversity of canvas, paper, bronze, and clay. It is our attempt to bring Indian art to the centre stage and is an opportunity for art lovers of every genre to connect with the community and add to their art collections," concludes Dr Khubchandani.



A Times of India initiative, the show is curated by Dr Tarana Khubchandani, Director of Gallery Art & Soul, and mentored by Artist Brinda Miller.

The dates and venues for the show are as follows:

Mumbai:

Show on display from 19th to 25th March

Venue: Snowball Studios, Worli, Mumbai

Delhi:

Date: 7th to 13th April 2023,

Venue: Bikaner House, Address

