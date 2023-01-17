"The Assamese Community's New Favorite Meme Page: Khati Assamese"

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): "Khati Assamese" - A new sensation on social media platforms, is quickly becoming the talk of the town among the Assamese community. Founded by Diplu Kingkar Das, a local resident of Assam, the page features a wide range of memes that poke fun at various aspects of Assamese culture and society.

The page, which is written exclusively in the Assamese language, offers a wide range of memes that address various aspects of daily life and cultural traditions in Assam. From poking fun at the struggles of living in small towns to celebrating the most popular festival of Bihu, the memes on the page are cleverly crafted and often use sarcasm and irony to highlight social issues and cultural norms in a humorous manner.

With thousands of followers from across the region and beyond, the page has become a go-to destination for the Assamese-speaking community to express themselves and connect with others who share a similar sense of humor. In addition to memes created by the page's founder, its community of followers also contributes by frequently sharing their own memes, making for a constantly fresh and engaging experience.



Not only providing entertainment, but the page has also successfully highlighted various social issues and cultural norms through its memes and has been featured in local media outlets. The page has become a representation of Assamese culture, showcasing it in a relatable and humorous way.

Khati Assamese is growing rapidly and is a must-see for anyone interested in the Assamese culture. The page can be found on Instagram under the handle @khati_assamese or visit www.khatiassamese.com

