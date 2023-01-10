The ASTER software allowed a school in Nepal to save up to 60% on electricity costs and up to 65 Per cent on computer costs

Tallinn [Estonia], January 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): In October 2022, workplaces for a computer lab based on the ASTER program were set up at the Godavari 5 English Secondary School in Lalitpur, Nepal. A total of 11 workplaces were created based on one computer. It was connected to a set of monitors, keyboards, mouses, as well as inserted video cards and connected USB hubs.

Besides the offer to use ASTER and one computer, management also received two other offers from vendors of systems for standalone PCs with two configurations: with the cheapest Intel Core 2 duo processor and with Intel Core i3 2nd generation processors. One system with a Core 2 Duo cost USD 121, and a system with a 2nd generation i3 processor costs about USD 175. For 11 of the same systems, the total cost would have been USD 1,331 and USD 1,920, respectively, so school officials kept looking for cheaper alternatives until they found out about ASTER. After consulting with an ASTER technical support staff member, Rabi Shrestha, a multiseat system based on a single PC and ASTER software was purchased for the school.

< computer lab. It's easy application and compatibility have allowed everyone to use it easily. Students can learn the computer world with no obstacles or problems, -- Commented Amar Kanti, Godavari High School-5 -- What is even more fascinating to us is its low price with multi services. We never thought it would be this efficient. The saving of electric power has made us run many computer classes in a week as well. We are thrilled and think that our computer lab doesn't need any reform for some years now>>.

The system cost USD 1,163, which is 14 per cent less than the total cost of the cheapest standalone PCs and 65 per cent cheaper than the mid-range standalone PCs. The school staff found the savings were quite significant compared to the cost of purchasing a PC. Also, on average, ASTER workplaces will save 50-60 per cent in power consumption, which means 50-60 per cent savings in energy costs.



Now, instead of maintaining 11 separate computers, only one needs to be maintained. Also, a backup image of the operating system along with all applications and programs makes it easy to restore the system after an OS failure or problem in minutes compared to hours of restoration of 11 computers. And because ASTER is easy to set up, the classroom computer teacher can quickly fix any problem he encounters.

Schools in India region can start using ASTER to save budget on unnecessary computers, electricity consumption and classroom administration.

ASTER has received several awards and honors - a gold medal on FairTech-2018 in China, 5 stars award from the editorial board of Chip magazine in the Czech Republic and the BEST SOFT 2016 award from the editorial board of PC Magazine.

ASTER has a 14-day trial period. During the trial period, it is possible to create up to 12 workplaces. Large organizations are given a longer trial period while pilot projects are conducted.

