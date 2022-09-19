The ayurveda experience disrupts the global ayurveda industry to become the largest ayurvedic house of brands internationally

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): India-headquartered global Ayurveda platform, 'The Ayurveda Experience', today is the largest Digital Platform to promote a vast range of Ayurveda-based products in North America, Australia, and Europe with a growing presence in India. With a range of personal care products for Skin, Hair, Body care, Health supplements and food and beverages, and even educational courses, the company has been marketing to the US, Canada, and Australia for over half a decade and now also has presence across Europe and the UK.

Founded by Rishabh Chopra in 2010, this Ayurveda-based conglomerate-in-the-making has since progressed to serve more than 600,000 customers globally. Its revenue crossed INR 190 crores in the last 12 months and the sales surged more than 44 per cent across several categories that the company operates in, such as skin care, body care, hair care, and food supplements in FY22 compared to FY21 making the demand for its high-performance ayurvedic products exceedingly evident. For the current fiscal year, The Ayurveda Experience is currently on a revenue run rate of about Rs 240 crores.

Through thoughtful and impactful advertising and education efforts, The Ayurveda Experience has managed to achieve an unprecedented feat - more people visit The Ayurveda Experience website in North America and Australia than search for Ayurveda keywords. Over 97.5 per cent of product sales are generated from its own, fully-owned platforms operating in several countries. Its custom-designed and highly efficient content-based communication has popularized Ayurveda around the world to a large set of audiences, primarily those who were not even aware of Ayurveda before!

"We are trying to solve certain key issues in taking Ayurveda global which include educating global audiences on Ayurveda, solving for digital and offline distribution, making products compliant with the laws of several countries, ensuring the highest standard of herbs as well as final product standardization, and most importantly, efficacy. Ayurveda is about being the best version of yourself, about living the most optimum life you can possibly live from a mental, physical and overall health perspective. What could be a more productive cause to work on? This is what keeps us motivated to come to work every day, to spread awareness, products, and services of this most meaningful gift of India to the world," says Rishabh Chopra, Founder & CEO, The Ayurveda Experience.

The Ayurveda Experience has been able to marry the best of Ayurveda, analytics, technology, R&D, and international regulatory compliance to create an extremely holistic consumer experience. Call it a perfect blend of ancient wisdom and modern technology, where the range of Ayurveda-based products are specially curated to meet the needs of modern customers, who are keen to explore authentic and effective natural alternatives to wellness. In line with this, The Ayurveda Experience has an expansive range of offerings ranging from skin, body, and hair care, F&B products, health supplements, as well as educational videos and courses.



iYURA, The Ayurveda Experience's flagship brand in North America, Australia and Europe is the first and probably the only brand in the world to take traditional folk art and present it as the core of the brand's identity in global markets. iYURA products are adorned with original hand-made artworks created by local Madhubani artists, turned into striking product packaging by the company. Not only does this support local folk artists, but this also helps the brand represent India's authentic, true cultural heritage and bring more of its hidden gems to light, globally.

Their other brands include Ajara, a range of ayurveda-inspired skincare. Modernica Naturalis, offering a range of modern Ayurvedic skincare, luxe bath, and body care products free of harmful chemicals, and the Ayuttva range of F&B products. From authentic, traditional Ayurvedic oils to body lotions, and serums to medicated hair care and skin care products to functional nutrition bars and snacks, The Ayurveda Experience is a one-stop shop for all things Ayurveda!

Being authentic to the roots is a prominent factor playing a role in India-based brands creating a credible image across the globe.

The Ayurveda Experience is an Ayurvedic health and wellness platform and house of brands headquartered in Gurugram, India with four Ayurveda brands in Skin care, Body care, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Supplements, and Education - iYURA, A. Modernica, Ajara, and Ayuttva. The Ayurveda Experience is the largest global house of Ayurveda brands and the most prominent (both in terms of size and visitors) Ayurveda-focused platform in North America, Europe, and Australia. Over 600,000 customers have enjoyed their products and services from over 150 countries worldwide.

The Ayurveda Experience's holding company, Transformative Learning Solutions was started in 2010 and the team has always been driven about taking the best ideas of India to the world.

