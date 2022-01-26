The best educational program is now available at pocket-friendly prices - Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) introduces their brilliant courses at INR 7,999/

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/PNN): The newly launched EdTech start up, Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) has launched an excellent curriculum. As knowledge is power, Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) is focused to provide the best of knowledge to students across the country.

A cherry on the cake for all the parents and students is Praadis Institute of Education's (PIE) splendid educational programs at an affordable rate of INR 7,999/-. Students can now take the benefit of the effective curriculum from their formative years as Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) offers programs for Kindergarten (KG) -12 in CBSE,ICSE and State Board along with competitive exams (NEET and JEE).

Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) has already achieved more than 3 lakh downloads and 1 lakh subscribers and it is going towards the peak of the EdTech Sector. Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) is a comprehensive learning app with the most up-to-date instructional content available. It has creative instructional 4D AR games for kids in junior and middle school. Seniors can also avail the feature or logical thinking questions to test their knowledge in an effective manner. It will also help them think critically and make better decisions.

The PIE app ensures that children of all ages may always learn while having fun. Their diverse range of revolutionary curriculum for children from Kindergarten (KG) -12 develops the thinking ability of a child and helps them carve a remarkable personality with the knowledge.

Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) has achieved excellence in various modes of learning which proves to be a boon for students across the globe. It recognizes the diverse learning requirements of every child and doesn't streamline education with the age-old rudimentary methods. Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) offers educational 3D videos and fun-filled animated stories that make the learning and grasping process for children seamless.

The interactive environment and dynamic features adhere to the unique learning requirements of every child. It recognizes the fact that every child is different and hence has a plethora of features of provide cater to the different needs. Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) enables students to plan their schedule by setting daily and weekly goals on the app. It offers customized content that fits to the distinct requirements of every student.

They can also avail reading a great variety of books through Praadis e-library. To boost the joy of learning, students are given challenges and rewards after solving them. Students can see their growth with the help of assessment tests. While attending a lecture, students are free to note down important takeaways in Praadis Notes and refer to it as per their convenience. A special general knowledge page has been integrated to keep the students updated with the facts of the world.



Students can anytime connect with the teachers through the Praadis Chat section and get assistance on all the doubts and difficulties that they face. They have incorporated advanced technology to give students the adaptable range of various features.

The founder and CEO of Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) Prashant Bhatia says "Being a parent he has realized that every child's requirements are different. While trying to educate my children I recognized the gap in the process of children gaining education. Roat learning is not equal to absorbing knowledge. Hence with extensive research and by visiting different nations of the world, I launched Praadis Institution of Education that provides effective education with a versatile approach. I wanted it to be accessible to students from all backgrounds and promote overall growth of a student. Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) therefore offers excellent educational programs for students of Kindergarten (KG) -12"

Praadis Institute of Education's (PIE) effectiveness comes from the founders who are parents themselves and understand the requirements of a child. The Co-founder and CEO of Praadis

Institute of Education (PIE) Aditi Bhatia stated "With the launch of Praadis Institute of Education, our aim is to give children the opportunity to learn in a dynamic environment. Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) focuses on imparting the true essence of knowledge and not letting the children mug it up. We have also made it accessible to parents and they'll get to know of their child's progress with the PIE Parent's app. The curriculum is divided after in-depth research of the worldwide curriculums. We have incorporated child psychologists and neuroscientists to identify the prime requirements of a child and have designed the courses and facilities accordingly"

It surely seems that Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) is going to create and capture a great section of the market and run on the path of being an EdTech giant by providing the best form of education. The founders are dedicated towards global success. They aim to make Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) a platform where students from all around the world can choose to gain the true essence of knowledge.

So what are you waiting for? Give your child the best education and enroll with Praadis Institute of Education (PIE) https://praadisedu.com/in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

