The Best Laboratory inaugurated the State-of-the-art Laboratory in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Best Laboratory in Coimbatore has launched its new state-of-the-art laboratory at Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore.

The Best Laboratory has 2 branches in Sulur and Sivananda Colony which is situated in the heart of the city with easy access, the laboratory strives to serve the clients across the region. Spread over 2400 square feet, the infrastructure is geared to offer the best experience and results.

Prof. Dr A. Nirmala, MS (GS), DGO, Dean, Coimbatore Medical College & Hospital participated as chief guest and Prof. Dr. V.G. Mohan Prasad, MD (DM), Chairman, VGM Hospitals, K. P. Ramaswamy, Chairman, KPR Group of companies, J. Meena Jayakumar, Chairman, Aalam Vizhuthakal & Vishnu Vittal, Executive Director, Grand World Elder Care participated as guest of honour in the launching ceremony.

The laboratory is founded and managed by a team of professionals including practicing clinicians, micro-biologists, bio-chemists and lab technologist.

The Best Laboratory offers clinical pathology, Biochemistry, immunology, serology, histo-pathology, cytology and microbiology testing services. FNAC tests are done in the premises by an expert pathologist. Embracing technology for the convenience of clients, results are delivered by WhatsApp and email in the shortest possible time.



Booking of the tests can be done through our website and WhatsApp. A wide range of health checkups including preventive checkups for all age groups, disease-specific comprehensive test packages and master health checkups are available to ensure the health needs of everyone is met. Customized preoperative checkups are offered for surgical patients.

The state-of-the-art laboratory is computerized, barcoded, interfaced, automated laboratory functioning as an advanced referral lab with faster turnaround time and strict quality control measures.

While talking on the inauguration ceremony Dr S. Avanthi, M.Sc, PhD, Managing Director and Consultant Micro-Biologist said, "We are delighted to launch our new state-of-the-art laboratory in Coimbatore. This will enable us to provide high quality medical checkups at affordable prices to the people of Coimbatore and its environs. Founded by a team of professionals including practicing clinicians, micro-biologists, bio-chemists and lab technologists we are committed to quality and excellence. With our passion for accurate and quick results along with a pleasant experience for our clients, we strive to be your trusted health partner in your journey towards good health. As an inaugural offer, we have announced few discounted health packages. We request the people to utilize those offers and we wish them to stay safe and stay healthy."

The Best Laboratory situated at No.1852/2, DHL Building (Opp to Arul Jothi Hotel), Trichy Road, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore - 45. As an inaugural offer The Best Laboratory has announced 20% discount for all blood checkups and offering full body checkups from Rs. 300 onwards.

And the laboratory provides 24/7 home collection service to its clients. Customers can avail the offer by contacting these helpline numbers 0422 3569969 and +91 8878874858.

For further details, customers can visit www.thebestlab.co.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

