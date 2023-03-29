The Blind Trailblazer from Kolkata & other awesome stories defying limits

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India has always been a hub of record-breaking achievements, and the India Book of Records always strives to bring these remarkable and unique feats for everyone's imaginative indulgence. Can you believe that a person without sight ran the marathon in full stride without any physical support, defying all the odds of his shortcomings, he emerged a winner due to his grit and perseverance. Meet the talented toddlers, solving puzzles, doing age defying wonders, the passionate Super Randonneur, the trading guru making everyone Finance competent or our Vedic Mantras chanted for everyone's well-being.

These achievements are a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of Indians in various fields. So go ahead and know them and know yourself in the process:

Blind runner in a marathon running without touch

The record for being the blind runner in a marathon running without touch was set by Mohammad Asif Iqbal (born on November 29, 1976) of Kolkata, West Bengal. He participated in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25k Run on December 18, 2022 and completed the marathon without any physical touch from his partner, relying only on voice commands for directions. The marathon started from Indira Gandhi Sarani Road & finished at Red Road, Kolkata.

Maximum participants reading thirukkural chapters holding national flags

The record for Maximum Participants Reading Thirukkural Chapters Holding National Flags was set by St. Mary's College (Autonomous), Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college organised a 'Mass Book Reading Session on Thirukkural' on September 9, 2022 in the college campus wherein a total of 2219 participants including all the UG and PG students, faculty, administrative and the supportive staff read four chapters and recited one chapter from Thirukkural as a mark of their tribute to the Indian Knowledge system while holding the national flag in their hands.

Maximum poems written by an individual in Hindi

The record for writing the maximum number of poems in Hindi was set by Anand Prakash Sharma (born on January 19, 1970) of Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. He has written 1050 poems in Hindi and the book is titled 'Hajar Kavitaon ka Utsav' (ISBN: 978-93-94124-45-5) published by Shri Narmada Prakashan in the year 2022, as confirmed on November 29, 2022.

Maximum people chanting shanti mantra for mental health & well being

Akshara International School, Pune of Maharashtra, India set a record for maximum people chanting Shanti Mantras for mental health and wellbeing. A total of 2535 people of all age groups gathered together at the Akshara school's sports ground and chanted the Shanti Mantras for 25 minutes, on December 18, 2022.

Maximum patients screened & made aware about osteoporosis



The record for maximum patients screened and made aware about Osteoporosis was set by Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The camps were conducted at 156 locations Pan India wherein a total of 5633 patients above the age of 40 years were screened for bone mineral density through BMD machine and made aware about Osteoporosis in the month of October'2022.

Youngest Bicycle rider

Yaaran (born on July 21, 2020) of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for riding a bicycle on the road for 8 minutes and 6 milliseconds at the age of 2 years and 4 months, as confirmed on November 26, 2022.

Dhanvantari mantra chanted maximum times by a school

The record for the Dhanvantari Mantra Chanted Maximum Times by A School was set by JSS SMEM School, Vidyagiri, Dharwad, Karnataka. The Dhanvantari Mantra was chanted 108 times by the students and staff of the school which counted to a total of 1,39,752 chants at the school auditorium. The students and staff also sang the birthday song in Sanskrit to commemorate the 75th birthday of their Chairman, Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade on November 24, 2022.

Youngest to complete the Super Randonneurs series

The record for being the youngest to complete the Super Randonneurs series was set by Alamdeep Singh Jawandha (born on November 18, 2004) of Bathinda, Punjab. He completed the Super Randonneur Series of 1500 km in 36 days from December 3, 2022 to January 7, 2023. The event was organised by Audax India Randonneurs. He completed four brevets of 300 km, 200 km, 600 km, and 400 km at the age of 18 years, 1 month and 20 days, as confirmed on February 3, 2023.

Trading Guru

Shibili Rahiman Kavumpurath (born on October 17, 2002) of Malappuram, Kerala, is appreciated for mentoring 500 students on stock market trading, at the age of 20 years and 2 months, as confirmed on January 10, 2023.

Wonder Boy

Srij Aayush Vengala (born on September 2, 2020) of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh (currently living in Berlin, Germany), is appreciated for solving 3 puzzles beyond his age; identifying 7 colours, 60 animals, numbers from 1-10, English alphabet; reciting 4 rhymes; singing a song; placing alphabets in order from A-Z and numbers from 1-10; playing basketball; covering 40 metres distance in just 26 seconds; climbing staircase independently at the age of 2 years, as confirmed on September 13, 2022.

The record stories like these are awe-inspiring and make all Indians proud of their accomplishments. So pepped up, ready to go? We are waiting to be amazed by your stories as we always are by the winning streak of our record holders.

