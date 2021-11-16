The BMW 220i 'Black Shadow' Edition launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India launched the new BMW 220i 'Black Shadow' edition today.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the limited edition is available at shop.bmw.in from today onwards.

New design elements enhance the exterior of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to give it even more dynamic looks. The 'M' Performance parts are not only visually attractive, but also integral elements of the light-weight construction concept.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration. All components are perfectly matched to the specific character of the car and meet the highest requirements with regard to performance, production quality and design.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The limited edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe takes forward the celebrations this festive season. The successful 'Black Shadow' edition now gets even more irresistible in its petrol avatar. Designed with a clear focus on dynamics, it is tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiasts. Further, BMW 'M' Performance parts offer an excellent athletic edge which enhances the sporty character in all aspects. The BMW 220i 'Black Shadow' edition is an exciting opportunity for our customers to enter the world of joy with style and performance."

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' edition will be available in M Sport design scheme at a special price -

The BMW 220i M Sport 'Black Shadow' edition: INR 43,50,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies, and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' edition is available in two exciting colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster | Black and Sensatec Black.

What sets the 'Black Shadow' edition apart is the special individualization content from BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW 'M' Performance parts worth INR 3,25,000. The first 24 customers can avail the special 'Black Shadow' edition kit at an exclusive price.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. The BMW 220i Black Shadow edition is available with BMW 360@ financial plan at an all-inclusive monthly payment of INR 50,999. It comes with assured buy-back up to four years and flexible term-end options. Exclusive interest rates will also be applicable for a limited period.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Service Inclusive packages for the new BMW 220i 'Black Shadow' edition start from INR 47,318.

Additionally, the packages can be extended during the run time by just paying a differential amount. Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. For 3 years, unlimited mileage on the BMW 220i 'Black Shadow' edition, it costs INR 37,878.

The BMW 220i M Sport 'Black Shadow' edition

Enhanced exterior of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' edition provides a distinctive visual appeal with its BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW 'M' Performance parts. The high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille lends a highly dynamic front look. The black exterior mirror caps add discreet yet distinctive details to the side view with an impressive depth effect. The BMW 'M' Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black adds an attractive touch of visual flair and optimizes air stream around the car to reduce lift. The black chrome tail pipe finishers enhance the sporty rear view of the car. The 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt add to the sporty visual appeal of the car. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo which remains leveled at all times.

The interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness with the driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials and a large panorama glass sunroof. The Sport Seats with electrical memory function and generous cabin space offer rear passengers an ample kneeroom for greater long-distance comfort.



The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The illuminated trim, a segment-first, functions as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture offers uncompromising driving dynamics. ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control) to reduce understeering. The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds. The seven speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel. The quick-shift control has been updated once again in the interests of rapid manual gear changes.

The long seventh gear keeps revs low, helping to cut fuel consumption when out of town or on the motorway. The transmission can also let the car coast in neutral in certain situations, while a special low-viscosity oil brings about a further reduction in CO2 emissions. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with Launch Control, steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes to suit individual driving styles - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay(c) & Android Auto) ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

