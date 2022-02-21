The book 'I AM' challenges the myths and breaks the stereotype around creativity

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI/PNN): The book 'I AM' is a first of its kind in the illustrated picture book category that defines the correct meaning of creativity.

Inspired by the core principle of design thinking, the book takes the reader through the journey of Empathy-Define-Ideate-Prototype-Test to demonstrate simple methods to solve complex problems.

Creativity isn't always an in-born trait but a refined skill in the creation process. I AM an illustrated book for adults & children who believe in having a mindset that lets them find multiple solutions for the same problem.

I AM a happy book that emphasizes positivity. It is an emotional journey of a boy who is on his path of self-discovery. The story keeps the readers glued to the protagonist's journey and how his brother encourages him to face the challenges and discover the essence of life. The book revolves around the myths about creativity and its stereotype. It's an eye-opener for young adults, professionals, and parents who believe that creativity is synonymous with being artistic, whereas it is all about inventing, experimenting, growing, taking risks, breaking the rules, making mistakes, and finding out solutions.



Reshma Budhia, the author of I AM, believes that creativity is not a form of doing but a form of being. With over 16 years of marketing experience, she has helped companies conceptualize and build marketing roadmaps using emerging technology solutions. Her key role includes brand & strategy consulting, content creation, UX/UI consulting, and growth strategy planning & execution.



She is a Certified Design Thinking Specialist from Emeritus MIT Sloan School of Management and has completed her PG Diploma in Innovation & Design Thinking. Reshma says, "Creativity is all about connecting things and solving problems. It's solving ordinary problems through extraordinary solutions. We need to come out of the cocoon to explore and experiment." She adds that her book was not born as an impulsive, spur-of-the-moment story but is her own journey to discover the creative side. She takes pride in being recognized as the Exceptional Women of Excellence by the Women's Economic Forum.

There are different aspects of creativity, and through the book I AM, one gets to understand the true essence of creativity. It's a keepsake that opens a new dimension each time you read it. I AM available on Amazon at Rs. 1199/.

