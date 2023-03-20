"The book sees the world through a child's perspective" Vani Tripathi on her debut book Why Elephants can't Be Red?

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/PNN): Vani Tripathi Tikoo got together her friends in Mumbai to celebrate the unveiling of her book 'Why Elephants Can't be Red?'

While the author, actress, producer and the former National Secretary, BJP was in conversation with Gitikka Ganju Dhar, Actress Divya Dutta read a few excerpts from the book.

Prominent personalities from the Indian film industry like Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Onir, Deepa Sahi, Ketan Mehta, Rahul Rawail, Abhishek Chaubey, Prahlad Kakkar, Vinita Nanda, Faisal Malik, Sushant Singh and Amruta Subhash were there to cheer for her debut as an author.

Talking about the book, Tikoo said, "we generally tend to escape from reality when we write for children. With this book, I have tried to write a realistic story since my two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Akshara is my inspiration and the protagonist of the book. The book sees the world through a child's perspective."



At the unveiling, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, "I am writing a script on children and was happy to hear about Vani's book. It's important to listen to kids, answer their questions and let them shape up the future for themselves."

The celebration also saw a lot of kids who were seemingly excited to read the book.

Divya Dutta who has been part of films like Stanley Ka Dabba and Gippi both of which were centered around a child protagonist added that people should watch children films so that makers are encouraged to make films around a child's world.

"I am happy that Vani has written a book around a child's imagination. We all somewhere loose the child within us, while growing up." Dutta said.

