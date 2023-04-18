"The Braille Trail" an unique car rally being organised by the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/HTDS): The Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next is organizing a unique fundraiser to support the Indian National Blind Cricket Team, the reigning world cup champions who are participating in the World Games in Birmingham in August 2023, and the Rotary Foundation.

The event will be a car rally, where each car will have a visually impaired navigator who will decode eight Braille language clues around South and Central Delhi. The winner will be determined by the least number of kilometers traveled, rather than by speed or time.

Taruna Seth, the President of the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next for 2022-23, stated that the club has been working closely with visually impaired individuals, including the National Association for the Blind, in the previous two editions of the rally. For this iteration, the club has partnered with SAMARTHAN and CABI (Cricket Association for the Blind in India) to help the Men's and Women's teams prepare for the World Games.



Rotary, which started as an idea more than 100 years ago, now thrives worldwide with over 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Rotary has contributed more than USD 2 billion to the Polio Eradication Challenge and countless volunteer hours to immunize more than 3 billion children in 122 countries.

This unique fundraiser is being supported and sponsored by Metro Tyres in association with Hero Cycles, ANCA, Dr. Krishna Cancer Healer Centre, Select CityWalk, and News X.

The registration and flag-off will take place at The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket (in front of Stackbucks) on April 23, 2023, at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, respectively.

Further details about the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next can be found on their social media channels using the tags #rotarysouthend_next and @rotarysouthend_next.

This story is provided by HT Digital Streams. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/HTDS)

