The Brand Saloon bags the SEO Mandate for L&T Realty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Brand Saloon, the renowned and trusted digital marketing agency in Mumbai, has received the mandate for handling Search Engine Optimization solutions for L&T Realty, one of the leading real estate development companies in India. Popularly addressed by its abbreviation TBS, the Mumbai-based firm bagged this esteemed account after a multi-agency pitch, which they will be servicing from their head office in the city.

Founded in 2011, L&T Realty functions as the real estate arm of multinational construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro. To its credit, the top builder has developed a vast portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial properties, which altogether cover a colossal area of 70 million square feet across multiple cities in India - such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. Be it their residential projects in Mumbai like L&T Veridian in Powai, Crescent Bay in Parel, or Raintree Boulevard in Bengaluru, etc. or their tech parks and business towers located in different places - the brand is synonymous with architectural integrity and excellence.

Commenting on this win, Jayesh Khandor, Co-founder & CEO - The Brand Saloon, added, "L&T Realty is a path-breaking real estate company, and we at The Brand Saloon are delighted to be associated with them in a professional capacity. We are thrilled to be able to utilize our years of industry experience and expertise in Organic Search Marketing to fulfill the realtor's new digital marketing endeavours and boost their organic growth."



With this association, TBS will now be responsible for enhancing L&T Realty's organic reach among its broader target market - which includes the local audience as well as foreign and NRI investors from different countries across the globe. The agency's SEO experts possess a good understanding of search engine algorithms and knowledge of all the latest trends, which they will leverage alongside cutting-edge technology to devise innovative, result-oriented strategies for the brand. Content marketing is a key strategy that TBS aims to use in order to drive more targeted traffic to the brand's website, contributing to an increase in their number of leads, and more importantly, an improved conversion rate.

Through such strategic digital initiatives expertly curated by TBS, L&T Realty hopes to gain a major competitive advantage to retain and amplify its dominance in India's real estate market.

