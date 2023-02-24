The Brand Solution conducted PRIDE OF NATION AWARD & CONCLAVE 2023 at NDMC Convention Centre New Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/The Brand Solution): The Brand Solution organized 1st Edition of PRIDE OF NATION AWARD & CONCLAVE in New Delhi on 8th FEB 2023 at NDMC Convention Centre with the Conclave theme 'Values, Profitability & Growth. Sameer Kaul Founder and CEO of IGNIBIZ Pvt Ltd participated as a moderator and the speaker for the discussion with other speakers Surender Singh Rajpurohit, Dr Karthik Ramesh, Jhansi Rani Vedachalam, Dr Sanjay Panicker.

This PRIDE OF NATION award recognized exceptional achievements in various fields and consisted of many leaders/achievers who achieved new heights in their own particular sectors, such as Automobiles, Information, Technology, E-Commerce, FMCG, Fashion, Hospitality, Public Service Industry, Education etc. These business leaders are the icons who are inspiring others and scaling new heights and are transforming not just in India but even globally.

The pride of a nation is a reflection of its people's collective sense of identity, values, and achievements. This award honors those who have demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the lives of their fellow citizens, inspiring others to emulate their example, and bringing recognition to their country through their achievements. The recipients of this award are chosen based on their achievements, leadership, and contributions towards the betterment of their own sector.

They are often recognized for their unwavering commitment to their cause, their ability to inspire others, and their impact on society. In conclusion, the Pride of Nation Award is a highly respected honor that recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to their organization's well-being. This award highlights the importance of promoting individuals, CEO's, company/brand, etc. Said ABhishek Singh Rajput Managing Director of The Brand Solution.



