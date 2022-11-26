The CEO of Sacumen, Nitesh Sinha, honored with the Dare To Dream awards 2022 in the Business Leader of the Year(South) category by TV9 Network

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/SRV): Nitesh Sinha, CEO of Sacumen - a pioneer in Cyber-Security Product Engineering Services Company, has recently been awarded the Dare to Dream Awards 2022 in the Business Leader of the year award category by TV9 Network. This honor was given to the CEO and Founder of Sacumen, Nitesh Sinha, in recognition of the fact that the company will spearhead India's efforts over the next 25 years as it makes bold strides toward becoming a developed country and a global leader. The award function was attended by policymakers from the Union government and Maharashtra government, inspirational speakers, and industry icons.

In partnership with the TV9 network and powered by SAP, the Dare to Dream awards 2022 was specifically meant to acknowledge and salute the Pioneers of India; entrepreneurs who have bravely navigated the VUCA world and elevated India to the head of the global high table. Nitesh Sinha bagged the prestigious award that honors the Business leaders who have been trailblazers in innovation, technology, digital transformation, and customer acquisition.

Sacumen, a rapidly growing business in the cybersecurity industry, has built more than 850 connectors in the areas of SIEM, IAM, Ticketing Systems, Incident Response, Cloud Applications, Cloud Monitoring, Threat Intelligence Feed, Endpoint Security, Cloud Storage, DevOps, GRC, Vulnerability Management, Authentication and many more. The company's area of expertise is working with Security Product companies. It is currently working with over 77 Security Product Companies such as Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, SolarWinds, Microfocus, AT&T, Devo, Cloudflare, Brinqa, ThreatConnect, ForgeRock, EclecticlQ and more in the areas of Connector Development & Support, Compliance Engineering, and Product Engineering.



Nitesh Sinha expressed great delight saying, "It is such an honor for me to be recognized by renowned experts from TV9 Network. This success is the result of our passion for the cyber-security space, our cutting-edge technology, professionalism, excellent team, and our many partners worldwide. All of this has enabled Sucumen to take the lead in assisting cybersecurity products companies. He further added, "As a future-oriented company, we will continue to strive and transform the perspective of Security seen from the FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) lens to having Security being looked at as an enabler and differentiator."



Established in 2015, Nitesh Sinha built Sacumen from scratch, and now, the company is regarded as one of the leading product engineering services companies in the Cyber security industry. Over the last few years, Sacumen has encountered 100% YoY growth and is on an accelerated expansion spree across the country. Sacumen has received recognition and awards from prestigious companies such as Zinnov, Global InfoSec, and more. Nitesh spent more than two decades in the Cyber Security space and carries multiple prominent security certifications such as C|CISO, CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CSSLP, CEH, CCSK, and HCISPP. In addition to this, Nitesh has won numerous accolades for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the cybersecurity industry. Moving forward, the brand aims at being the top-rated PES player in the cyber security space by 2025.

For more information, please visit: https://sacumen.com/

Email ID: marketing@sacumen.com

Phone: +91 80 4976 5878

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

