The Coca-Cola Company's Costa Coffee expands footprint in India; Celebrates its 100th store milestone

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Commemorating the remarkable journey in the country, Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola's leading coffee brand in the commercial beverage categories in India, celebrates its 100th store milestone at Khan Market in New Delhi, inaugurated in December 2022. In partnership with Devyani International Limited [DIL], Costa Coffee has emerged as one of the most loved coffee brands in India, with a strong retail presence across 30 cities.

With an aim to serve more coffee lovers, Costa Coffee has been focused on expanding its cafe footprint in India, across high streets, malls, and airports. Costa Coffee will continue to expand its retail presence in tier 1 and tier 2 markets in response to consumers seeking innovative coffee experiences and to cater to the overall growing demand for coffee as a category.

Commenting on the milestone, Vinay Nair, General Manager, India & Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee, said, "We are excited to celebrate the 100th store milestone because India is a key market for Costa Coffee globally. This milestone demonstrates how the ever-growing community of coffee lovers in India has embraced our handcrafted coffees, like our signature drink - the Flat White. Costa Coffee is all about crafting a memorable coffee experience for our consumers and we're committed to bringing this experience to more coffee lovers across the nation."





Known for making coffee a joyous experience through its bespoke beverages and differentiated retail outlets, Costa Coffee aims to become the most loved coffee brand. Located at Khan Market, New Delhi, the 100th outlet boasts an uplifting in-store design that is in line with Costa Coffee's artistic and innovative design language.

Costa Coffee's signature coffees, such as Flat White, Classic Corto, Cafe Caramela, etc., are specially handcrafted from locally sourced coffee beans. With every serving, Costa Coffee further delivers upon its vision of inspiring the world to love great coffee, which is produced by local farmers and brewed by some of the best baristas across India.

