The Connplex Smart Theatre expands reach with The MAGNIFICENT Cinema launch in (SOBO) South Bopal - Ahmedabad City

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI/PNN): The Connplex Smart Theatres are changing the movie-watching experience in India. An initiative of VCS Industries, The Connplex Smart Theatres is ushering in a new era of luxurious seating experiences for the moviegoing audiences.

The Connplex Smart Theatres, India's fastest-growing cinema chain, launched its another extravagant cinema at (SOBO) South Bopal in Ahmedabad on Release of Salman Khans recent Release KBKJ - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on 22nd April 2023. The cinema is fully enabled with 2K and 3D movie-watching options using the latest technologies. The ultra-luxurious sofa seats, loungers and duo loungers ensure an unmatched cinematic experience. A wide range of food and beverage options serve as the cherry on the cake.

The Connplex Smart Theatres, a brainchild of Rahul Dhyani and Anish Patel, is revolutionising the Indian cinema industry with its approach of ensuring a different cinematic experience and extremely comfortable seating experiences with the best movies and content placement.



Duo-Directors & Co-Founders (Rahul Dhyani & Anish Patel) of The Connplex Smart Theatres, said, "We want the audience to relax, enjoy and stay comfortable and have a movie-watching experience that they cannot get anywhere else. Our core objective is to give our viewers the easiest access of The Connplex Smart Theatres within their neighbourhoods only, classy and boutique cinemas. We are also focused on ensuring a personalised cinematic experience and we have struck a chord with the audience. We want viewers to buy tickets at The Connplex Smart Theatres for the complete experience and not just the movie, to make them feel like home. This reflects perfectly in our tagline "India ka apna smart theatre.



The Connplex Smart Theatres has adopted an innovative franchisee model to establish a pan-India presence in no time. In just 18 months, The Connplex Smart Theatres has signed up more than 187 theatres across states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and others. More than 1.50 million people underwent a unique movie-watching experience at The Connplex Smart Theatres in 2022.



"In the past, the audience went to theatres just to watch movies and get entertained. It was a different era altogether as there were few avenues for entertainment. Today, that is not the case. The best movies and content are readily available at the click of a button on smartphones. The audience goes to theatres to see the best movies but it also expects a different movie-watching experience. This is a gap we have identified and we are trying to fill through The Connplex Smart Theatres. We are thankful to the audience for their amazing response, and look forward to establishing our presence in more cities and states shortly," said Mr Anish Patel, Co-founder and Director of The Connplex Smart Theatres.

To make the movie-watching experience even better for the viewers, The Connplex Smart Theatres is offering never-before-seen offers like buy popcorn and get a ticket free at Connplex SOBO - South Bopal.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

