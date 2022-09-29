The constant endeavour to create future leaders is furthered with unique FCDO Partnership, says Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today signed an MoU with The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to offer "Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships."

The Chevening Programme is a prestigious scholarship programme that aims to attract and select students from around the world who demonstrate the greatest potential to become leaders, decision-makers, and opinion-formers in their own countries. This is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme, by which scholarships are awarded to those individuals with strong academic backgrounds who can also demonstrate their leadership potential.

The Chevening Programme offers financial support to study at any of the United Kingdom's universities and the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 50,000 alumni in over 160 countries and territories worldwide.



Commenting on the announcement, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company it has always been our endeavour to create future leaders and support them in their journey. Our collaboration with the FCDO and the Government of United Kingdom is a testimony to this commitment. This partnership is a unique opportunity for the talented and dynamic minds in the country and we are excited to be a part of their growth. We look forward to more partnerships of this nature."

Alex Ellis, The British High Commissioner to India, said, "I am delighted that TVS Motor Company is partnering with the Chevening Scholarship Programme; Chevening offers a unique, fully funded opportunity to experience the UK and study in some of the best institutions in the world. With TVS Motor Company's support the Chevening programme in India, already the largest in the world, will get bigger still. The applications are now open [www.chevening.org] and I hope to see applicants from across India."

The Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be open to nationals of India, who are residents of India and are based in the country at the time of applying. The Scholarships programme will start in the UK academic year of 2023/24 (for which applications are currently open) and will continue in effect for a three-year period. A maximum of five Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be available under this Chevening Partnership for each academic year covered by this MOU.

To apply for this programme, applicants must demonstrate the potential to rise to positions of leadership and influence. The candidates will need to demonstrate the personal, intellectual, and interpersonal attributes reflecting this potential.

