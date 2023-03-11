The depths of crypto winter are past us or are they? What does the current crypto market trend mean for presale rockets like Dogetti, Metacade, and Fightout?

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/ATK): Bitcoin is currently trading at the USD 22,000 level. It was the most traded cryptocurrency on the 7th of march, Tuesday morning. Stablecoins, on the other hand, had a cumulative volume of USD 31.59 Billion at 10 am on the same day, signalling an increase of 92.64 per cent. Oh, the brief warmth in this crypto winter...

Regardless of such news, the overall market trend remains on the downside. With the yin and the yang coming together in the crypto market, is it safe to say that the depths of crypto winter are finally beyond us? What does this distorted crypto market trend mean for the presale rockets like Dogetti (DETI), Metacade, and Fightout? Let's figure it out, eh?

The Reality Check

The depths of crypto winter are definitely beyond us. The number of active crypto users is 295 Million and it's only increasing with each passing day. However, the winter is still not over. Bitcoin is down by 7.18 per cent in the past 7 days. Ethereum is down by 6.03 per cent in the same time frame.

However, now, with the depths of winter beyond us, there are bonfires in this cold land of crypto. Yes, there are a few projects that have made some crazy returns for investors, even during the bearish market. Good news? There are always new ones coming up. It's just about choosing the right ones, like Dogetti.



Market Check - Dogetti (DETI)

Dogetti has been killing it! The project essentially aimed to raise only USD 500,000 in their presale stage but they got overly subscribed. Hence, they have now launched phase 2 to accommodate the additional presale subscription requests. Here you may be thinking, why is Dogetti garnering so much attention? Well, these guys have some really sweet attributes to themselves.

For starters, Dogetti, inspired by the movie series 'The GodFather', is very family-centric. Yup, Dogetti is revolutionizing how crypto communities are built and managed. Investors of this project are family (community) members and get the right to vote on the future of the project. Hence, complete control.



Moreover, Dogetti has designed a crazy reward system. They took Don Corleone's principle of staying by the family, a little too seriously. 2 per cent of every transaction involving DETI tokens is redistributed back among the family (community) members. You know what that means, yes? You never run out of DETIs!

All these reasons and more have got the presales of Dogetti booming!

The Truth - Metacade

Metacade is yet another bonfire in this land of snow. These guys have had their presales going on for quite a while and have successfully raised $9.3M so far! Pretty impressive if you ask us.

So, Metacade is a hub for gamers, web3 developers, and entrepreneurs. The project offers P2E games, job opportunities for Web3 developers, and various other pay-to-play arcade games for their community members.



Metacade is catching the attention of gamers and web3 enthusiasts. If you are a web3 lover, you might like the prospects of Metacade!

The Fact About Fightout

Metaverse lacked the element of MMA. Guess who's filling the gap? Fightout!

Fightout has successfully raised USD 5.2M in presales and is still going strong.

MMA/gaming enthusiasts are flocking to Fightout because of its promising gaming future. In the Fighout metaverse, you can customise your character, train it and fight others to win rewards! Sounds like a lot of fun!

The Final Word

As you can see, there are bonfires to help you keep your bank account and profits from freezing over. All you have to do is research.

If you look at the above three rockets - Dogetti, Metacade, and Fighout, you will find that there are investment options depending on your preferences. If you are looking for a community-centric project and profits, Dogetti might just be the rocket you need to onboard. Alternatively, if you like arcade games and are looking for developers or entrepreneurs in the Web3 space, Metacade might be of interest to you. Oh, and if you love MMA, you already know Fightout.



Follow these links if you want to know more about the GodFather, Dogetti

