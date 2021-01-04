The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) launches its new 'Bridal Collection'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Diamond Store by Chandubhai, Hyderabad's most trusted Diamond Jeweller launched its whole new stunning line of bridal collection. The collection is especially made for the millennial brides to dazzle on their wedding day.

This bespoke collection by The Diamond Store by Chandubhai has a story and an appeal of its own to give an exquisite look to bride's personality. The bridal collection includes a curated selection of on-trend traditional and contemporary pieces. Intricately designed neckpieces, beautiful earrings, signature bangles, handcrafted chokers and much more.

Brides can enjoy designs based on intricate detailing and contemporary patterns inspired by different elements of the mother nature. The segment is based on a wide array of concepts like flowers, leaves, water drops, peacocks, elephants to symmetrical floral hangings using color stones like ruby, emeralds, tourmaline etc. Diamonds used are of various shapes from uncut, rose-cut, regular round to fancy shapes like pears, heart, marquise and princess cuts. With gemstones studded meticulously and precious metals interweaving in symphony, these diamond jewellery pieces boast intricate craftsmanship and elegance.



Speaking on the launch, Kotti Srikanth, Owner, The Diamond Store by Chandubhai explains, "Our new collection has been carefully designed keeping in mind the evolving tastes of the customers. We are the only jeweller in South India who is also curating bridal sets based on solitaires. We continuously aim to enhance customer experience and help them to make the perfect choice by offering customization as well."

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the brand has increased the safety and hygiene protocols to ensure the wellbeing of employees and customers. With the growing impetus on social distancing, The Diamond Store by Chandubhai is also offering virtual assistance for to-be-brides across the globe to help them select the perfect jewellery for their big day.

The price range starts from Rs 5 lakh.

