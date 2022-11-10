The Digitization of the Bihar State Health System Project Perduring in full swing

New Delhi/ Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rodic Consultants and their development partner Plus91 team successfully completed the first Joint Application Deployment (JAD) session with State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) on November 8, 2022.

This JAD session aimed to understand the various perspectives, business processes, and requirements for rolling out the ambitious digitally integrated Real-Time Health Information Management Solution (HIMS) for the state of Bihar.

JAD sessions are an important activity in the development and implementation of integrated HIMS and would emphasise bringing all stakeholders on the same platform to achieve the project's broader and holistic goal.



This project aims to serve a population of 11 crores or more across the state's 38 districts. It contains 12,932 different types of healthcare facilities.

Pratyaya Amrit, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS, Executive Director, State Health Society Bihar (SHSB), Raj Kumar, CMD of RODIC Consultants, and State Health Department core team members attended the JAD session which was conducted at SHSB Office.

The final JAD session was well-managed and included all of the key stakeholders and decision makers from the Bihar government and SHSB. In the coming days, the RODIC Team will hold several such JAD sessions in Bihar State health facilities such as District Hospitals (DHs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Additional Primary Health Centres (APHCs), Health Sub Centres (HSCs), Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), and so on for HIMS development and implementation.

