The Duo of Paras Chopra & Vinay Gupta drops their New Punjabi Song - Tu Meri Jaan Hai

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/PNN): Tu Meri Jaan Hai is a romantic song sung by Paras Chopra, Project by Tarz Productions which is launched on the YouTube Channel of Speed Records.

Paras Chopra and Vinay Gupta of Tarz Productions have come up with a new music video again - Tu Meri Jaan Hai. Tu Meri Jaan Hai is a heartbreaking romantic song with a melodious vibe. The song is officially released on 3rd May 2021 on the YouTube channel of Speed Records. The Music Director and the Singer of the song is Paras Chopra, the Producer is Vinay Gupta, and is Directed by Deepesh Goyal. The media of the song is handled by Niyanta Sinha.

Paras Chopra in collaboration with Vinay Gupta has founded his own Music Company - Tarz Productions. He has given music for many independent songs and produced his own song 'Tere aane se'. His recent Haryanvi Song 'Pehla Pyaar' was sung by him as well as the music was composed by him and it has crossed 8 million views on YouTube.





Paras Chopra, a rising name in the music industry, was born on 26th March 1995, and inculcated the talent of singing at a very young age. He has completed his BBA and MA (Music) from MDU, Rohtak and was involved in several local talent shows and competitions in Haryana. He has always been into music since his childhood as it runs in his genes. He, as a solo artist is not only inscribed for his polished singing but also for being a great performer at events. He had entered the music industry in 2018 after completing his studies and in just a couple of years, he has reached great heights.

Vinay Gupta, a young and dynamic entrepreneur, enunciated his business career in 2016. He gained immense insight to comprehend the practice working of companies before starting a business in the same field of work. Since then he has been tying up with new companies and corporate clients every year. He had launched and scaled his first high-growth start-up business - Go click eCommerce Pvt. Ltd in the year 2016. He started all from the zero ground level to scale up the sound business progression.

Goclick is a one-stop solution for digital marketing, eCommerce, corporate gifting and merchandising, etc.

In 2020, he entered the music industry with Paras Chopra, launched a film and song-based production company - Tarz Productions that specifically supports new talent. And since then, they haven't looked back and are continuously coming up with new songs.

